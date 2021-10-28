Continual Improvement Subgroup Chairman Participated at the Global Roundtable on Trust Mutually Hosted by Phillip Morris International and Phoenix Global LLC
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Philip Morris International and Phoenix Global LLC, united to convene a significant roundtable on “Trust” last 15th of September 2021, in tandem with the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The panelists consist of various leaders from different business organizations, government entities and non-profit humanitarian activations. Inspired by the work of Dr. David Miller, based on his whitepaper entitled, “Towards a Restoration of Trust? Insights and Lessons from Wisdom Traditions,” which focuses on how wisdom traditions can inform the rebuilding of trust with staff, consumers and the communities they impact, the roundtable discussion was centered around how global corporations—particularly those in highly regulated industries—can rebuild trust during periods of transformation and maintain trust during their legacy of operations, allowing them to be vanguards of business and responsible global citizens.
Adel Mohammed Yousif, Continual Improvement Subgroup Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, was invited as one of the panelists who participated in the significant roundtable focused on the importance of trust to investor confidence, employee satisfaction, stakeholder assurance, and how communities view and relate to the businesses they invest in and patronize.
Adel stated, “Trust is fundamental in the success of any organization. It is an essential element for effective communication which holds our relationships to business partners and stakeholders. Starting with a trustworthy leadership, trust should be built and maintained in the corporate culture. Even with the constant need to change, our organization’s commitment, authenticity and credibility should be given utmost importance. We should always strive to be trustworthy in this global world. It is a great asset and business strategy.”
“The mother of invention is agility in testing times,” notes Jacek Olczak, CEO of Philip Morris International (PMI). As PMI undergoes a major brand transformation, building their transformational business model around the basis of trust as they move forward under the mission of delivering a smoke-free future. “As companies recognize this mandate of agility, companies will need to prioritize trust as the nucleus of agility, continuously working to earn and maintain the trust of a host of stakeholders, from supply chain partners to regulators, public health authorities, and consumers,” Olczak further notes.
“We are never going back to normal, because that rut of “normal” was our problem, and the public is increasingly holding leaders from all industries and sectors to a new standard, demanding transparency, sustainability and a collective conscience of governance, impact and integrity,” says Larisa Miller, moderator of the Roundtable and CEO of Phoenix Global, LLC, a global consulting firm which works with businesses and governments across the globe to develop models of transformation, strategies for sustainability and innovation.
This two-hour high-level roundtable on trust focused on several common themes: clarity of intention and purpose; transparency and authenticity; accountability; inclusivity; the "human" connection relative to stakeholder, consumer, and employee trust; and how to integrate a business model based on trust into this new disruptive and transformational business and social environment.
When discussing trust from a corporate culture, Dr. Miller used an analogy of money and investments. Emphasizing the fragility of trust, he noted that trust is like a bank account. “We have to top it up every day because we draw down it regularly. Sustaining trust is also about the timely telling of bad news, and we have to ensure that we have enough trust built up in our ‘account’ to uphold public confidence during times when we have lapses of integrity, transparency, confidence and trust,” noted Dr. Miller.
Embracing the diverse viewpoints of the esteemed panelists, this roundtable was an example of the importance of collaboration, competitive collaboration, multi-sector thought-leadership, and the value of perspective that can be achieved when we come together as the architects of a business future built on integrity and accountability. “It can no longer be us against each other, it must be us together for a solution,” noted Miller, moderator of the roundtable. “If we don’t write the dialogue and tell the story of our own mission, values and culture of integrity, someone else will do it for us – and usually not in a flattering way. Consumers won’t know your value unless you tell them, and a business with a conscience deserves to have this commitment recognized."
