Tuff Girl Helps You Build the Body You Want
Prestige Labs offers premium supplements to help you burn fat, build muscle, gain energy and change your body.
Livermore, CA, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tuff Girl Fitness, LLC, in Livermore, CA, is now the proud distributor of Prestige Lab’s Supplement line. This is the only supplement line in the world that is PhD formulated and approved. Over the past nine months, Tuff Girl has been working extremely hard to secure the 8 certifications required to carry the Prestige Labs line.
Formulated by one of the smartest men in the world in Biochemistry, Dr. Trevor Kashey. Dr Kashey took his SATs at age 11, graduated high school at age 15, and became the youngest American ever to secure his PhD in Biochemistry at age 19.
Until now he only used his formulations for his Olympic Athletes and Pros but with some prodding from some influential people, he has agreed to release his formulations to the public. On 2 conditions.
Condition #1 - these can only be distributed by gyms and training facilities. Why? Because Dr. Kashey believes it’s the trainers and gym owners who are taking care of their client’s needs when it comes to nutrition and training not the supplement stores so it only makes sense that they be in charge of their supplementation needs as well.
Condition #2 - All distributing facilities must have 8 certifications to be able to fully deliver these supplements.
Tuff Girl Fitness secured these 8 certifications and they were 1 of 5 out of over 700+ training facilities chosen to represent Prestige Labs.
Certifications:
Master Fitness Trainer
Level 3 Nutrition Expert
Supplementation Expert for Men
Supplementation Expert for Women
Supplementation Expert for Elderly
Supplementation Expert for Athletes
Level 4 Performance Specialist
Prestige Labs ships directly to your door, so no gym membership is required.
These premium supplements can be purchased now and will change your body tomorrow.
Copy and paste this URL:
http://bit.ly/PrestigeLabsTransformation
Formulated by one of the smartest men in the world in Biochemistry, Dr. Trevor Kashey. Dr Kashey took his SATs at age 11, graduated high school at age 15, and became the youngest American ever to secure his PhD in Biochemistry at age 19.
Until now he only used his formulations for his Olympic Athletes and Pros but with some prodding from some influential people, he has agreed to release his formulations to the public. On 2 conditions.
Condition #1 - these can only be distributed by gyms and training facilities. Why? Because Dr. Kashey believes it’s the trainers and gym owners who are taking care of their client’s needs when it comes to nutrition and training not the supplement stores so it only makes sense that they be in charge of their supplementation needs as well.
Condition #2 - All distributing facilities must have 8 certifications to be able to fully deliver these supplements.
Tuff Girl Fitness secured these 8 certifications and they were 1 of 5 out of over 700+ training facilities chosen to represent Prestige Labs.
Certifications:
Master Fitness Trainer
Level 3 Nutrition Expert
Supplementation Expert for Men
Supplementation Expert for Women
Supplementation Expert for Elderly
Supplementation Expert for Athletes
Level 4 Performance Specialist
Prestige Labs ships directly to your door, so no gym membership is required.
These premium supplements can be purchased now and will change your body tomorrow.
Copy and paste this URL:
http://bit.ly/PrestigeLabsTransformation
Contact
Tuff Girl FitnessContact
Erica Martin
925-490-0065
tuffgirl.com
http://bit.ly/PrestigeLabsTransformation
Erica Martin
925-490-0065
tuffgirl.com
http://bit.ly/PrestigeLabsTransformation
Categories