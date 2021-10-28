Exponential Power Acquires Dry Creek Enterprises
Menomonee Falls, WI, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Exponential Power, Inc., a leading provider of stored power solutions, announced that it has joined forces with Bakersfield, California-based Dry Creek Enterprises. The acquisition enhances the company’s presence in the reserve power industry and supports its mission of delivering reliability, advancing technology, and providing an unmatched experience for its customers.
Dry Creek Enterprises was founded in 1999 and quickly gained a strong reputation for outstanding service and commitment to excellence. Under previous leadership, the company developed a factory-trained service team servicing a variety of locations with critical power needs, including power plants, refineries, emergency response systems, and off-grid backup systems.
“The partnership is a great addition to Exponential Power,” says CEO, Jake Walker, “The team brings a solid track record and unwavering passion for delivering exceptional service to the reserve power industry.” He added that the acquisition, “Expands our West Coast service presence and supplements our existing businesses extremely well, while aligning with our strategic vision.”
The Exponential Power Stationary Service Team extends a warm welcome to Dry Creek Enterprises and looks forward to delivering quality work safely for every customer.
About Exponential Power, Inc.
Exponential Power is a leading provider in stored power solutions utilized by industry leaders in energy services, utilities, industrial, telecom, data center, motive power, and material-handling markets. Dedicated to solving problems, Exponential Power combines years of industry experience and the latest technologies to create the best, customized solution for each client. http://www.exponentialpower.com.
