Ignitarium is Great Place to Work® - Certified
Ignitarium Technology Solutions is Great Place to Work® - Certified in India from Oct 2021 to Oct 2022 in the category "Small and Mid-size Organizations."
Bangalore, India, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This prestigious recognition is awarded wholly on the basis of the experiences shared by current employees of Ignitarium.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
Key highlights of the study as published by Great Place to Work® are:
- 92% of the employees say that Management is approachable, and genuinely seeks and responds to suggestions and ideas
- 89% of the employees say that they can be themselves around here
- 88% of the employees say that Ignitarium celebrates people who try new and better ways of doing things, regardless of the outcome
- 87% of the employees say when they look at what they've accomplished, they feel a sense of pride
- Overall, 91% affirm that they would say this is a great place to work
"This is a significant accomplishment that aligns well with our aspiration to always be a great place of work for all our employees. We are both humbled and proud to be handed this 'badge of honor' that validates the workplace culture that we've built together at Ignitarium. We look forward to evolving further in our journey towards creating a happier and sustainable working environment," says Sanjay Jayakumar, CEO & Cofounder at Ignitarium.
"The Great Place to Work® tag for Ignitarium is here to stay because it was backed by a strong team of 300+ Igniters! This reiterates the obvious; that we are indeed a great place - to work, to live our dreams & to grow," adds Sona Mathew, Director - Human Resources at Ignitarium.
About Ignitarium
Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering house that combines its deep expertise in semiconductor, AI, and wireless-enabled embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. Since its inception in 2012, Ignitarium, which has a global footprint with presence in India (Bengaluru and Kochi), USA (San Jose and Austin), Japan and Europe, has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems. Its offerings include semiconductor logic design and architecture, design verification, FPGA prototyping, embedded, multimedia and AI software. Learn more at www.ignitarium.com.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com (http://www.greatplacetowork.com/).
Contact
IgnitariumContact
Nishi Anna
1-669-900-5155
https://www.ignitarium.com
nishi.anna@ignitarium.com
