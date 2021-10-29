ELESA Standard Machine Components at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, 3-4 Nov. at the NEC – Stand G10
Metheringham, United Kingdom, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Elesa team are all looking forward to meeting customers face to face once again at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, and on stand G10 will be exhibiting their standard machine components – recognised for the excellence of design and production quality. Especially of interest are likely to be the Misati range of pneumatic clamps, UC-RF position indicator controller, LM Series EHEDG hygienic levelling feet and MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps. Also GLA roller slide guides for conveyors and VB three-arm hand knobs for clamping/adjustment of equipment. Elesa truly does cover the spectrum of advanced engineering standard machine elements.
Misati high-performance pneumatic clamps offer exceptional clamping action in work holding or transport of assemblies in manufacturing operations. They are designed for robotic use, being easy to install, robust and well-proven, with fast and reliable operation supported by simple power and control connections that enable rapid installation and setup.
Pneumatic clamps from the range are specialised to match various industrial applications such as punching, welding, fastening/assembly and painting, with modular accessories that are convenient and readily interchangeable. These make fitting and adjustment straightforward, including gripper fingers for sheets or delicate materials, plus irregular shapes, hollow objects/tubes - also visually indicating open/ closed/ready sensors.
The UC-RF control unit from Elesa when combined with DD series RF electronic position indicators offers a PLC connected monitoring system which saves time on frequent changeovers of production formats. They facilitate the correct adjustment of the target-current position of the machine parts and provide a safety system, since if a single DD52R-E-RF indicator is not placed in the target position, PLC doesn’t allow the beginning of the machine production cycle.
LM.F-HD-SST levelling elements feature highly finished stainless steel parts to prevent dirt from adhering and to facilitate cleaning. They are intended for use in environments where a high degree of hygiene is required and are certified according to EHEDG guidelines The surface beneath the base is protected by seal rings that prevent dirt from entering when the levelling element is mounted onto the floor. Likewise, the adjustable protective sleeve, which covers the threaded part of the stem, is fitted at the top and bottom with a protective seal, to exclude dirt from inside the adjustable sleeve.
