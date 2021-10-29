The How to Profit from Your Purple: Profit Freedom Conference Presented by Fusion 4 Business and Joyce Chesley Hayward
Author and Profitability Expert, Joyce Chesley Hayward, C.P.A. is hosting this free conference to help business owners and those aspiring in business. The Profit Freedom Conference is a two hour event to help business owners learn how to have more Profit in their business and more Freedom in their life. Entrepreneurs, business owners and any who are ready to take their business to the next level to live the lives they want will gain from joining as Fusion launches this movement.
Waldorf, MD, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Chesley Hayward Hosts a Virtual Event - “How to Profit from your 'Purple': The Profit Freedom Conference.”
The Profit Freedom Conference will be held virtually on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6 PM to 8PM EST/7PM to 9PM AST.
November is the month containing Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW - the week of November 8, 2021) where entrepreneurs are spotlighted and empowered. The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) site states: "Global Entrepreneurship Week empowers nascent entrepreneurs and those who face systemic barriers to starting and scaling their own company. Through GEW, GEN focuses on four distinct theme areas (Celebrate, Understand, Support, Connect) to spotlight impactful voices and organizations -- as well as inspiring activities -- that are helping empower entrepreneurs everywhere."
Many business owners don't know what it takes to build a business that serves them and provides the lifestyle they envisioned. Because of that, Joyce Chesley Hayward of Fusion 4 Business has developed services to help entrepreneurs to be strengthened in this area.
Joyce Chesley Hayward, who is a Profitability Expert, Business Expert, Certified Public Accountant, Author and Founder of Fusion 4 Business, assists business owners in a holistic manner with external CFO services, consulting, business planning, and accounting. Joyce has over 40 years of experience helping small and medium size businesses maximize profitability. She is dedicated to directing and guiding business owners to where they want to go so their business is the best it can be. Joyce is a public speaker as well as an author and can be contacted to speak with organizations or the management, finance or other team.
As more and more business are shifting, post the pandemic, and as they find they need assistance in being profitability, now is a great time to learn more about how to have a business that is the best it can be. The time has never been better than now because there's never been a better time than now. And what better time to start than Global Entrepreneurship Month.
Joyce, through Fusion 4 Business, has developed a free conference to help business owners and those aspiring to be in business. The Profit Freedom Conference is a two hour event that will help business owners learn how to have more profit in your business to have more freedom in their lives. Attendees will be surrounded by like-minded people who are ready to take their businesses to the next level and live the lives they want. Attendees will see what others have done and learn a few cash flow management tips that will help grow their bottom line. Attendees will also learn about how to “Profit from their “Purple” using B.E.S.T. practices. The conference will bring together entrepreneurs, small business owners, speakers, authors, those aspiring to be in business, and any who would like to learn more about Profit Freedom to join together as Fusion 4 Business launches this movement. This conference is targeted to can help business owners start on their journey toward wealth through entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs, business owners, skillpreneurs, solopreneurs, etc. won’t want to miss this.0
The - How To Profit From Your Purple: Profit Freedom Conference will be held virtually on November 1, starting at 6PM EST; 7PM AST. There will have a panel of business owners – like Dr. Kyjuan Brown, founder of Northshore Medical and Aesthetics Center; Dr. Aleesha Maybury - owner of Davinci Dental; Britanni Butterworth, the Director of Chatmore British International School, as well as a representative from ER Fisheries. These business owners will share about their journey toward Profit Freedom and what they did to move from skillpreneurs to entrepreneurs, how they moved toward greater profitability, how they scaled up from where they were to where they are now, and more. They will also discuss how using professionals like the Fusion 4 Business team helps them with that. The book, "PROFIT FREEDOM" will also be launched during the conference. As such, it will be an evening well worth attending. Business persons and those aspiring to be in business are welcome to join Fusion 4 Business for the Profit Freedom Conference so they can learn how to have more profit in their business for more freedom in their life. To register for The Profit Freedom Conference, go to www.profitfreedomconference.com.
Make the most of Global Entrepreneurship Week (and month) and support an entrepreneur or become one. And, with coaching, counseling, courses etc. don't be just an average entrepreneur but a profitable one.
The Profit Freedom Conference will be held virtually on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6 PM to 8PM EST/7PM to 9PM AST.
November is the month containing Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW - the week of November 8, 2021) where entrepreneurs are spotlighted and empowered. The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) site states: "Global Entrepreneurship Week empowers nascent entrepreneurs and those who face systemic barriers to starting and scaling their own company. Through GEW, GEN focuses on four distinct theme areas (Celebrate, Understand, Support, Connect) to spotlight impactful voices and organizations -- as well as inspiring activities -- that are helping empower entrepreneurs everywhere."
Many business owners don't know what it takes to build a business that serves them and provides the lifestyle they envisioned. Because of that, Joyce Chesley Hayward of Fusion 4 Business has developed services to help entrepreneurs to be strengthened in this area.
Joyce Chesley Hayward, who is a Profitability Expert, Business Expert, Certified Public Accountant, Author and Founder of Fusion 4 Business, assists business owners in a holistic manner with external CFO services, consulting, business planning, and accounting. Joyce has over 40 years of experience helping small and medium size businesses maximize profitability. She is dedicated to directing and guiding business owners to where they want to go so their business is the best it can be. Joyce is a public speaker as well as an author and can be contacted to speak with organizations or the management, finance or other team.
As more and more business are shifting, post the pandemic, and as they find they need assistance in being profitability, now is a great time to learn more about how to have a business that is the best it can be. The time has never been better than now because there's never been a better time than now. And what better time to start than Global Entrepreneurship Month.
Joyce, through Fusion 4 Business, has developed a free conference to help business owners and those aspiring to be in business. The Profit Freedom Conference is a two hour event that will help business owners learn how to have more profit in your business to have more freedom in their lives. Attendees will be surrounded by like-minded people who are ready to take their businesses to the next level and live the lives they want. Attendees will see what others have done and learn a few cash flow management tips that will help grow their bottom line. Attendees will also learn about how to “Profit from their “Purple” using B.E.S.T. practices. The conference will bring together entrepreneurs, small business owners, speakers, authors, those aspiring to be in business, and any who would like to learn more about Profit Freedom to join together as Fusion 4 Business launches this movement. This conference is targeted to can help business owners start on their journey toward wealth through entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs, business owners, skillpreneurs, solopreneurs, etc. won’t want to miss this.0
The - How To Profit From Your Purple: Profit Freedom Conference will be held virtually on November 1, starting at 6PM EST; 7PM AST. There will have a panel of business owners – like Dr. Kyjuan Brown, founder of Northshore Medical and Aesthetics Center; Dr. Aleesha Maybury - owner of Davinci Dental; Britanni Butterworth, the Director of Chatmore British International School, as well as a representative from ER Fisheries. These business owners will share about their journey toward Profit Freedom and what they did to move from skillpreneurs to entrepreneurs, how they moved toward greater profitability, how they scaled up from where they were to where they are now, and more. They will also discuss how using professionals like the Fusion 4 Business team helps them with that. The book, "PROFIT FREEDOM" will also be launched during the conference. As such, it will be an evening well worth attending. Business persons and those aspiring to be in business are welcome to join Fusion 4 Business for the Profit Freedom Conference so they can learn how to have more profit in their business for more freedom in their life. To register for The Profit Freedom Conference, go to www.profitfreedomconference.com.
Make the most of Global Entrepreneurship Week (and month) and support an entrepreneur or become one. And, with coaching, counseling, courses etc. don't be just an average entrepreneur but a profitable one.
Contact
Fusion 4 Business LLCContact
Joyce Chesley Hayward
441-505-2645
fusion4business.com
info@fusion4business.com
Joyce Chesley Hayward
441-505-2645
fusion4business.com
info@fusion4business.com
Categories