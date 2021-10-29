The How to Profit from Your Purple: Profit Freedom Conference Presented by Fusion 4 Business and Joyce Chesley Hayward

Author and Profitability Expert, Joyce Chesley Hayward, C.P.A. is hosting this free conference to help business owners and those aspiring in business. The Profit Freedom Conference is a two hour event to help business owners learn how to have more Profit in their business and more Freedom in their life. Entrepreneurs, business owners and any who are ready to take their business to the next level to live the lives they want will gain from joining as Fusion launches this movement.