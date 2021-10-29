The New England Center for Children to Host Children of Promise Gala to Support Children with Autism
Southborough, MA, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- What: Children of Promise Gala fundraiser to support families affected by autism.
Who: The New England Center for Children
When: Friday, Nov. 12, 6:00 pm
Where: InterContinental Boston Hotel, 510 Atlantic Ave., Boston, MA
Why: Join more than 400 influential business and philanthropic leaders from Massachusetts and New York at the annual Children of Promise Gala, an evening of music, auctions, and stories of inspiration hosted by local media celebrity Jenny Johnson. This annual fundraiser supports the programs and services helping children with autism thrive.
Tickets and more information available at www.necc.org/gala or by calling Laura King (508) 481-1015 x3627.
Background: The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Committed to creating a world where autism is not a barrier to happiness, growth, and independence, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, and the ACE® ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org).
We are committed to creating an equitable workplace for our diverse team and providing industry-leading staff professional development opportunities, specifically with our on-campus graduate degree partnership programs. The result is a growing pool of autism educators and researchers that impact the lives of children with autism both at NECC and around the world. The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org.
