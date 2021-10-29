Securisyn Medical Announces Planned Leadership Transition of Co-Founder, Elyse Blazevich
Following the Company’s Strategic Hires of C-Level Commercialization and Marketing Leaders, Blazevich to Assume New Role as President & CEO of the Colorado BioScience Association
Littleton, CO, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Securisyn Medical announced today that as part of a planned evolution to successfully scale commercial expansion, Elyse Blazevich, Co-Founder, will transition out of her day-to-day operating role as Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, to assume the role of President & CEO of the Colorado BioScience Association. Blazevich will remain integrally involved in the strategic oversight of Securisyn as a Co-Founder, member of the Board of Managers and Chair of the Finance & Audit Committee.
Mark Bruning, Securisyn’s President and CEO, stated, “Elyse represents the very best of what our Company has striven to achieve from day one and her invaluable contributions as an active Board member will continue to support and advance our important mission, while providing her a unique opportunity to help shape the critical future of our Colorado Life Sciences community through her new leadership role at CBSA. Securisyn’s recent strategic hires of senior MedTech executives Patrick Howe, Chief Commercialization Officer, and Alan Greene, Chief Marketing Officer, along with securing nearly $2M in non-dilutive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to expand the company’s breathing tube securement device line for pediatric and neonatal patients, ensures that we are uniquely positioned to scale our commercial operations and effectively execute our vision to eliminate preventable harm and death from smooth medical tube and catheter dislodgements.”
Elyse Blazevich, Securisyn Medical Co-Founder, COO and CFO added, “It’s been a true honor to spend the last 11 years building and advancing an emerging medical device company from concept to commercialization and fostering a high-performing best-in-class culture that I am extremely proud of. Together, our team has established an organizational infrastructure that is no longer reliant on my daily presence in an operating role and is ready for a constructive leadership transition to raise a significant infusion of capital and scale. I am extremely bullish on the company’s prospects for continued success and will stay actively engaged in the strategic oversight of this next phase of the company’s lifecycle.”
Blazevich continued, “This deliberate progression of Securisyn has synergistically intersected with the emergence of this unique opportunity to lead and champion the elevation our life sciences ecosystem to new heights! Under Jennifer Jones Paton and the Colorado BioScience Association Board’s leadership, CBSA and the Colorado life sciences community have experienced an incredible period of growth and momentum and are strongly positioned for sustained success as a prominent life sciences community innovating to save and change lives around the world, as well as generate increased investment and interest in Colorado. I’m honored to take the baton and work alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated CBSA Board, team, members, sponsors, and partners to secure and grow Colorado’s presence as a leading hub for life sciences in North America.”
Dr. Arthur Kanowitz, Securisyn Medical Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, who co-founded the company with Blazevich stated, “I am so thankful to Elyse for all that she has done to make my dream a reality. She took my simple concept for a medical device that would eliminate the harm and death associated with the unplanned removal of a patient’s life sustaining breathing tube, started a business, brought together a team, developed an industry-leading team culture, built an outstanding network of professionals to support our team, and has positioned Securisyn for ultimate success as we expand commercial use of SolidAIRity. Although we will miss her day-to-day involvement, we are thankful she will remain active on the Securisyn Board of Directors and excited that she will now lead the Colorado BioScience Association, as they champion a collaborative life sciences ecosystem and advocate for a supportive business climate.”
Securisyn was co-founded in 2011 by Kanowitz and Blazevich and has been led by Bruning since 2017. Since its inception, the company’s dedicated and talented team and Board has secured $15 million in capital, including $4M in non-dilutive government funding, has expanded its product pipeline from one to multiple devices, has built a robust intellectual property portfolio with 12 patents, has won and completed two Phase I and subsequent Phase II United States Air Force SBIR contracts, and has achieved 510(k) market clearance for a Class II medical device.
To continue building on the company’s progress and to further accelerate its commercial expansion, Securisyn will be making an announcement about another talent acquisition soon. A proven healthcare entrepreneur and executive, with strong expertise in growing operations leading to successful M&A transactions at attractive multiples, will be joining the company’s Board of Managers in the fourth quarter.
About Securisyn Medical, LLC.
Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement, preventing unplanned extubation (UE) and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected life-threatening conditions of UE with its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices as the initial clinical application of its technology.
