Florida Air National Guard Engages MSS Media, Inc. for Recruitment and Brand Awareness Campaign Services
Miami, FL, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MSS Media, Inc. will partner with the Florida Air National Guard for an integrated digital recruitment and brand awareness advertising campaign. The Miami-based media and PR agency will execute and manage digital out of home, social, and mobile advertising, focusing on key markets in Florida, including Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, Panama City, Melbourne, and Daytona. This campaign will provide awareness of the Florida Air National Guard’s opportunities, benefits, resources, and critical career fields to eligible potential applicants.
Through this partnership, MSS Media, Inc. will provide an optimized and detailed digital media plan, quickly purchase and place all required advertising, and consistently improve campaign results throughout to aid the Florida Air National Guard in attaining their desired recruitment numbers on time and on budget.
MSS Media, Inc., which specializes in education, government, real estate, and lifestyle marketing, has years of experience successfully supporting government agencies (at all levels) with their advertising efforts. The firm’s past and current federal clients include the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marines, the U.S. Army, the Army National Guard, and the U.S Census Bureau.
Charlotte Zoda
305-358-8868
www.mssmedia.com
