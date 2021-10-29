Solutions ITW Welcomes New IT Technician, Will Baun
Greenville, SC, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Solutions ITW is proud to announce and welcome Will Baun as their new IT Technician. Solutions ITW, based in Greenville, SC, specializes in helping Goodwill organizations be more effective in carrying out their mission with their Donated Goods Retail management system.
Will Baun joins Solutions ITW with more than 15 years of IT experience. Will is responsible for implementing and configuring new hardware for Goodwill partners, troubleshooting client hardware issues, providing guidance on hardware decisions, as well as architecting and maintaining cloud environments.
Most recently, Will held a position at Synnex Corporation as Computer Technician III. Prior to his position at Synnex, Will held administrative and specialist roles with various other tech companies. His experience also includes specialties within Windows Desktop Administration, Windows Server Administration, Mac OS X Administration, and Active Directory Administration. A graduate from ECPI University, Will graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Network Security Management.
Taking on his new position, Will comments, “I am super excited to join this amazing team at Solutions ITW where everyone has an overwhelming passion for what they do. There's nothing I love more than when I am working with other engaged individuals towards a common goal, and that's what excited me about working here. When I joined Solutions ITW I knew I found a place that I could grow and really enjoy my work. I'm excited to embark on this incredible opportunity and I look forward to all the growth!”
Will’s IT knowledge and experience with hardware and systems makes him a great addition to the Solutions ITW team. Solutions ITW CEO, Elias Bustos states, “We are thrilled to welcome Will to the Solutions ITW team! Will’s technical expertise as well as his considerable experience enhances our ability to scale up to meet the ever-increasing demand we are seeing with Goodwill organizations.”
To learn more about Solutions ITW and their team, visit their official website https://solutionsitw.com/.
About Solutions ITW:
Solutions ITW, a technology and software development company based in Greenville, SC is focused on developing and managing custom technology solutions for Goodwill organizations throughout the United States.
Media Contact:
Company: Waypost Marketing
Contact person: Doug Fowler - President
Email: doug.fowler@waypostmarketing.com
Tel: (864) 288-6162
Address: 320 Prado Way
Greenville, South Carolina 29607
Web: https://www.waypostmarketing.com
Contact:
Solutions ITW
Elias Bustos - CEO
(864) 404-3265
https://solutionsitw.com
