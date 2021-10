MPAI Calls for Comments on Two More Candidate Standards

Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- After releasing 3 official standards at its previous monthly General Assembly, today the Moving Pic­ture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) standards developing organisation has published 1 more draft standard for comments, the step before official release.Comments are requested, by 20 November, prior to final approval at MPAI’s next 24 November General Assem­bly (MPAI-14) on:AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/) which enables creation and autom­ation of mixed Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Data Processing and inference workflows, implemented as software, hardware, or hybrid software and hardware. MPAI-AIF is also an enabler of the MPAI Store part of the Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/governance/) approved by MPAI-12.MPAI-12 released the full set of the AI-based Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/) standard – Technical Specification, Reference Software, Conformance Testing and Performance Assessment. As MPAI-12 only released the Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/) Technical Specification, MPAI is currently developing the MPAI-MMC Conformance Testing specification to enable a user to verify the technical correctness of an implementation.MPAI is currently working on several other standards, e.g.:1. Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): adding a desired emotion to an emotion-less speech segment, preserving old audio tapes, restoring audio segments and improving the audio confer­ence experience.2. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/) uses AI to train a network that com­pensates data losses and detects false data in online multiplayer gaming.3. Connected Autonomous Vehicles (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/) uses AI in key features: Human-CAV Interac­tion, Environ­ment Sensing, Autonomous Motion, CAV to Everything and Motion Actuation.4. Mixed Reality Collaborative Spaces (MPAI-MCS https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mcs/) creates AI-enabled mixed-reality spaces populated by streamed objects such as avatars, other objects and sensor data, and their descriptors for use in meetings, education, biomedicine, science, gaming and manufacturing.5. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/), a candidate MPAI standard improving existing video coding tools with AI and targeting short-to-medium term applications.6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/) is a recently launched MPAI exploration promising a fuller exploitation of the AI potential in a longer-term time frame that mPAI-EVC.MPAI develops data coding standards for applications that have AI as the core enabling technology. Any legal entity who supports the MPAI mission may join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/) if it is able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data.Visit the MPAI web site (https://mpai.community/) and contact the MPAI secretariat secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information.