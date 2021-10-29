Open Source RT-Thread IoT OS Becomes a Member of RISC-V
Shanghai, China, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RT-Thread IoT OS, a leading open-source operating system platform for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has joined RISC-V International, a global open hardware standards organization, to help expand the open-source embedded ecosystem, bring innovative and ground-breaking embedded technologies to open source developers and accelerate the next generation of IoT projects.
RT-Thread has been building an open-source operating system platform for over a decade, supporting all the mainstream architectures. The free and open RISC-V architecture offers exciting new possibilities for this industry with its modularity, extensibility and scalability.
Over the past few years, RT-Thread has actively been involved in the RISC-V ecosystem by offering support for many chips and hardware boards based on the RISC-V architecture, such as HiFive, GD32V103, AB32VG1, K210，CH32V307, and Allwinner D1, along with other solutions for RV32, RV64, and RV soft cores. The all-in-one IDE RT-Thread Studio also provides support for RISC-V chips. With its support for RISC-V QEMU functionality, developers can experience the features of RISC-V without having a board on hand.
“In addition to the growing number of enterprises joining the RISC-V ecosystem, we’re pleased to see other open source communities like RT-Thread join our efforts to drive a new era of silicon innovation,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “RT-Thread has already seen significant traction in the IoT space, so we look forward to having the organization help further accelerate the growth of RISC-V based IoT devices.”
RT-Thread will continue working to drive RISC-V momentum around the globe and accelerate the adoption of RISC-V technologies in IoT projects. RT-Thread is also looking forward to working with partners to explore more possibilities for the open-source embedded ecosystem.
About RT-Thread:
RT-Thread is an open-source embedded real-time operating system, with its rich middle-tier components and extensive hardware and software ecosystem delivering robust support for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Since its inception in 2006, RT-Thread has powered 1 billion devices, which includes applications for wearable devices, smart home appliances, energy, automotive electronics, medical electronics, consumer electronics, and many other industries.
RT-Thread’s mission is to help open-source projects benefit more people.
RT-Thread has been building an open-source operating system platform for over a decade, supporting all the mainstream architectures. The free and open RISC-V architecture offers exciting new possibilities for this industry with its modularity, extensibility and scalability.
Over the past few years, RT-Thread has actively been involved in the RISC-V ecosystem by offering support for many chips and hardware boards based on the RISC-V architecture, such as HiFive, GD32V103, AB32VG1, K210，CH32V307, and Allwinner D1, along with other solutions for RV32, RV64, and RV soft cores. The all-in-one IDE RT-Thread Studio also provides support for RISC-V chips. With its support for RISC-V QEMU functionality, developers can experience the features of RISC-V without having a board on hand.
“In addition to the growing number of enterprises joining the RISC-V ecosystem, we’re pleased to see other open source communities like RT-Thread join our efforts to drive a new era of silicon innovation,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “RT-Thread has already seen significant traction in the IoT space, so we look forward to having the organization help further accelerate the growth of RISC-V based IoT devices.”
RT-Thread will continue working to drive RISC-V momentum around the globe and accelerate the adoption of RISC-V technologies in IoT projects. RT-Thread is also looking forward to working with partners to explore more possibilities for the open-source embedded ecosystem.
About RT-Thread:
RT-Thread is an open-source embedded real-time operating system, with its rich middle-tier components and extensive hardware and software ecosystem delivering robust support for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Since its inception in 2006, RT-Thread has powered 1 billion devices, which includes applications for wearable devices, smart home appliances, energy, automotive electronics, medical electronics, consumer electronics, and many other industries.
RT-Thread’s mission is to help open-source projects benefit more people.
Contact
RT-ThreadContact
Nath Abby
021-31608913
https://www.rt-thread.io
Nath Abby
021-31608913
https://www.rt-thread.io
Categories