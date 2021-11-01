Romance Scams in Cyberspace: Private Line Provides Tips on How to Date Online Safely
It is imperative to be aware of how the cyber world is becoming a riskier than ever space for internet users to celebrate festivals, especially for online daters.
Sunnyvale, CA, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The FTC reported that romance scams caused a record loss of $304 million in 2020, up about 50% from 2019. Besides, older adults reported losing about $139 million to romance scams – the highest total reported loss of any scam category, and a sharp increase from $84 million in 2019, according to a new report.
Cybersecurity experts at Private Line provide tips on taking precautions to protect personal information and date online safely.
Stay Cautious When Using an Online Dating Service
With so many online dating services available now, users should definitely be careful when choosing platforms and services. However, even the most prevalent apps cannot really guarantee authenticity and safety against fraud. Users should still be 100% cautious when using an online dating service that is reported to be secure and reliable.
Use a Temporary Phone Number to Register an Account on Online Dating Websites or Apps
Private phone numbers are rather sensitive data since personal phone numbers are widely linked to other personal information. Using a temporary number to register your account is safer as you use the online dating service, for engaging with online strangers or giving out to people you cannot trust yet.
Create a Profile Containing Little or No Personal Information
User identities can be instantly recognized by prying eyes on the Internet through a brief sketch of their information. It is highly suggested not to include too much personal information in your profile on a dating website or application.
Choose a Public Place for the First Offline Meeting
When online chatting goes smoothly, you may decide to meet offline. It is definitely safer to move forward and meet at a locally hosted event. Avoid going someplace that is private or secret. Determine a meeting place that is public such as a café, a restaurant, etc.
To download or find out more about Private Line, please visit https://www.privateline.app.
About Private Line
Private Line is a private phone number app for users to keep personal phone numbers hidden. Users can use US & Canadian phone numbers for texting and calling. When using Private Line to make a call or send a text message, it’s sent from a dedicated Private Line number and never interacts with a personal mobile number.
People are using Private Line for business, work, online selling & shopping, and any other situation where they want to keep their primary phone number private while contacting strangers.
