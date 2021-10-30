White Rock Montessori to Expand Early Childhood Offerings with New Year-Round, Full Day Toddler and Primary Programs for Children Ages 18 Months to 6 Years

Now Offering for the 2022-2023 School Year; WRM today announced it will offer their 1st year-round early childhood programs since opening in East Dallas over 45 years ago to better serve the needs of today’s working families. For more info, visit https://whiterockmontessori.org/toddler and/or https://whiterockmontessori.org/preschool