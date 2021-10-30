White Rock Montessori to Expand Early Childhood Offerings with New Year-Round, Full Day Toddler and Primary Programs for Children Ages 18 Months to 6 Years
Dallas, TX, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- White Rock Montessori (WRM) today announced it will offer their first year-round early childhood programs since opening in East Dallas over 45 years ago to better serve the needs of today’s working families. Recognizing that year-round care for young children is essential in today’s environment and that it’s difficult for parents to fill in gaps during summer months and holidays, their new programs were created with this in mind and are scheduled to open in August of 2022.
“Offering a year-round early childcare program,” says Connie Laufersky, Director at White Rock Montessori "is an essential component to welcoming those who need a consistent program for their child/ren in the summer as well as during the typical school year. We are excited about this new option for current and prospective families at our school."
Features and benefits of our new programs include:
- Offering consistent care to young children during the summer months, as well as during the regular school year
- Providing equitable access to our high-quality early childhood programs
- Creating an inclusive option for families with two working parents
The year-round, full day Toddler and Primary programs will be available starting August 2022.
About White Rock Montessori: WRM, where the new normal is the old normal.
During the pandemic many schools have found it necessary to adopt new routines and practices in order for students to safely return to campus. At White Rock Montessori, spending a lot of time in nature is something the school has always embraced. In many ways the “new normal” here is not that different from the “old normal.” As Montessorians, we were able to quickly prepare!
The great outdoors is a natural extension of our classrooms where the indoors and outdoors are seamlessly merged providing an abundance of natural light. Our intentionally prepared patio spaces, where the children garden, work, socialize, and enjoy lunch, were easily expanded onto the grassy areas to provide even more access to the outdoors. Nestled on 4.5 acres of land, WRM has a beautiful Discovery Garden, a creek, a natural playground, plenty of wooded space, hiking trails, and a rainwater well. The children get to learn about nature - in nature - through the school’s outdoor education curriculum. Field experiences improve peer bonding, self development, positive communication, leadership skills, and the ability to problem-solve.
If you take a walk through the outdoor oasis you will also find goats, chickens and ducks that the children care for. Practical life skills are a valued cornerstone of the White Rock Montessori experience.
Dr. Maria Montessori is quoted as saying “when children come into contact with nature they reveal their strength.” With the addition of our new year round Toddler program we are excited to offer a love of learning and love of nature in children as young as 18 months.
If you would like to learn more about our new Toddler or year-round Primary program, please contact our Admissions Office at (214) 324-5580 or email admissions@whiterockmontessori.org
White Rock Montessori Admissions
White Rock Montessori
(214) 324-5580
admissions@whiterockmontessori
