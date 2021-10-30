Engel & Völkers Belleair Oktoberfest Success and Giveaway
Luxury real estate brokerage, Engel & Völkers Belleair, attends Indian Rocks Beach Oktoberfest each year with great giveaways.
Belleair Bluffs, FL, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Oktoberfest celebration, held annually in Indian Rocks Beach, is a day filled with raffles, live music, games, food, and, of course, beer. This German beer festival, which was held on Saturday, October 23 this year, is a fun, beach-side, family event held annually, and who better to be in attendance then German-originated luxury real estate firm, Engel & Völkers. Engel & Völkers is a luxury real estate firm with shops located around the world, four here in the Tampa Bay area. Engel & Völkers Belleair, located at 2510 West Bay Dr, Belleair Bluffs, FL, are yearly sponsors who set up a booth and pass out local market information, do a raffle giveaway and, of course, take part in all the fun. This year, the brokers and license partners of Engel & Völkers Belleair, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler and Steve Kepler, gave away a full-sized paddleboard from Livin’ Salty Paddle Sports & Surf Shop to the lucky raffle winner. “We always look forward to Oktoberfest. We enjoy seeing our clients, customers, friends, visitors and neighbors here every year and the paddleboard giveaway was a hit,” says Kelly Montgomery-Kepler.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of about 15,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
