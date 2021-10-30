Rock Products Announces Partnership with Burgex Inc. for Updated, Interactive Aggregates Atlas
The publishers of Rock Products magazine announced a partnership with Burgex Inc., the Utah-based consulting and data-analysis company, to update the Aggregates Atlas. The new product, incorporating Burgex’ new Mineralocity Aggregates Platform, will provide the aggregates industry with dynamic, forward-looking tools for decision-making.
Denver, CO, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, the publishers of Rock Products magazine announced a partnership with Burgex Inc., the Utah-based consulting and data-analysis company. This partnership will result in an entirely re-imagined version of Rock Products’ Aggregates Atlas, which along with Burgex’ new Mineralocity Aggregates Platform, will provide the aggregates industry with dynamic, forward-looking tools for decision-making.
The Aggregates Atlas has served the industry for more than 20 years, but Mark Kuhar, Rock Products’ editor, believed there was an opportunity to deliver a better product to the aggregates community.
“While we have been proud to provide the Aggregates Atlas to our readers, we also knew that there was an opportunity to offer access to deeper business intelligence,” Kuhar said. “Burgex’ revolutionary tools will help us deliver a modern, more useful digital product. We are very excited to be working with them.”
When considering partners for the revised Aggregates Atlas, Burgex distinguished itself from other consulting companies with a visionary data-analysis platform unlike any other in the mining and aggregates industries. Combining a depth of data, sophisticated analysis and easy-to-use visualization tools, the Mineralocity Aggregates Platform promises to provide invaluable insight for anyone at all stages in the aggregates industry – and Rock Products 2022 Aggregates Atlas will be your gateway to that platform.
The Rock Products 2022 Aggregates Atlas will be available in May 2022.
About Rock Products:
Rock Products is the aggregates industry’s leading source for market analysis and technology solutions, a distinction it has held since 1896. Rock Products delivers to its readers critical content focusing on aggregates-processing equipment; operational efficiencies; management best practices; comprehensive market analysis; and emerging trends designed to increase plant profitability. SEMCO Publishing – parent company of Rock Products, Cement Americas, Concrete Products, The Asia Miner and North American Mining magazines – is the market-share-leading publisher of print advertising/editorial content for the aggregates and construction materials industries.
About Burgex Inc.:
Burgex Inc. Mining Consultants provides convenient, comprehensive mining consulting and mineral exploration services throughout the United States. Burgex is dedicated to becoming a critical component of the highest value mining projects in the world through unmatched expertise, pioneering services, fast turnaround, and a world class global network.
