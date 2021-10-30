KIB Partners with Flowserve for Service Project Group Conducts Cleanup at Bird’s Fort Trail Park
Irving, TX, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently partnered with the Flowserve Corporation for a cleanup project at Bird’s Fort Trail Park, part of Irving’s Campion Trail System. On Oct. 26, five employee volunteers met at the park for an afternoon of service, part of the company’s global community impact program “Flowserve Cares.” The group worked as a team to collect litter along the tree line, collecting 16 pounds of trash and five pounds of recyclable materials, giving a combined ten hours of service.
Headquartered in Irving, Flowserve is a multi-national company with more than 300 locations worldwide. The Flowserve Cares program focuses on empowering associates to make meaningful impacts in the communities where they live and work. Employee volunteers in several locations across the country participated in similar service projects on the same day.
“Irving’s corporate community is very active in volunteering and supporting local organizations, and we are fortunate to have companies like Flowserve based here in our city,” said KIB Board Member, Rachel Moon. “We enjoyed welcoming the Flowserve Cares team to this beautiful park and appreciate their efforts in helping to keep litter from reaching the Elm Fork of the Trinity River.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
