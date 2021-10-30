Startup Bootcamp Coming to Ave Maria Law School in Naples
Fort Myers, FL, October 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Intellectual Property Attorney Luca Hickman and Business and Tax Attorney Matthew Brust will run Startup Bootcamp at Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida. The event will be held on November 16, 2021 from 12:00 to 4:00 pm. Tickets are available for both in-person and virtual attendance. This course is designed to arm entrepreneurs with the basic legal knowledge to start a business, protect it and learn the best way to get funding for a startup. Visit https://www.henlaw.com/news-insights/startup-bootcamp/ for more information.
Ave Maria School of Law CEO and Dean, John Czarnetzky, will open the event by sharing noteworthy updates on the school’s Business Institute. Hickman will present the first session, “What do I need to do to protect my idea and business?” Brust will follow by helping attendees to understand “What is the best corporate structure for my business?” To conclude, Hickman will moderate an esteemed panel of experts to assist attendees on “How do I get funding?” Panelists include: Timothy J. Cartwright, Partner at Fifth Avenue Family Office, Chairman and Co-Founder at Tamiami Angel Funds, LLC, and General Partner at Adrenaline Venture Fund; Blake M. Cathey, Chief Operations Officer of Accanito Capital Group; and Dan H. Vo, Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship, Daveler & Kauanui School of Entrepreneurship at Florida Gulf Coast University
Hickman is a Florida Bar Board Certified Intellectual Property Law expert as well as a Registered Patent Attorney. He has experience working on high profile business and contractual matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities. He assists clients with creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing and anti-infringement matters – including extensive anti-counterfeiting work, and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With a background in engineering and law, Hickman understands both the underlying technical and legal issues facing his entrepreneurial clients.
Hickman serves on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, is co-Chair of the Lee County Bar Association’s Intellectual Property Section, and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences, and graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.
Brust concentrates his practice in business organization operations and planning, mergers and acquisitions, and federal and state taxation. His tax consulting practice includes working with business owners, entrepreneurs, and start-ups explaining the most tax-efficient methods to implement their business needs and goals, and then guiding them to the best possible legal outcome for their unique situation. Brust routinely handles complex multi-million dollar mergers, acquisitions and other business transactions throughout Southwest Florida. Through his strategic and creative counsel, he often helps clients save hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax liability. Brust is also a blogger and recently discussed, “What is an LLC and why do I need one?” in a post that went viral. Brust received his undergraduate degree from Weber International University, his J.D. from the Florida Coastal School of Law, cum laude, and his LL.M. in Taxation from University of Florida Levin College of Law, generally ranked in the top three tax LL.M. programs nationwide. He may be reached at matthew.brust@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1147.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with nearly 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota by appointment. For more information on the IP Group or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Ave Maria School of Law CEO and Dean, John Czarnetzky, will open the event by sharing noteworthy updates on the school’s Business Institute. Hickman will present the first session, “What do I need to do to protect my idea and business?” Brust will follow by helping attendees to understand “What is the best corporate structure for my business?” To conclude, Hickman will moderate an esteemed panel of experts to assist attendees on “How do I get funding?” Panelists include: Timothy J. Cartwright, Partner at Fifth Avenue Family Office, Chairman and Co-Founder at Tamiami Angel Funds, LLC, and General Partner at Adrenaline Venture Fund; Blake M. Cathey, Chief Operations Officer of Accanito Capital Group; and Dan H. Vo, Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship, Daveler & Kauanui School of Entrepreneurship at Florida Gulf Coast University
Hickman is a Florida Bar Board Certified Intellectual Property Law expert as well as a Registered Patent Attorney. He has experience working on high profile business and contractual matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities. He assists clients with creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing and anti-infringement matters – including extensive anti-counterfeiting work, and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With a background in engineering and law, Hickman understands both the underlying technical and legal issues facing his entrepreneurial clients.
Hickman serves on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, is co-Chair of the Lee County Bar Association’s Intellectual Property Section, and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences, and graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.
Brust concentrates his practice in business organization operations and planning, mergers and acquisitions, and federal and state taxation. His tax consulting practice includes working with business owners, entrepreneurs, and start-ups explaining the most tax-efficient methods to implement their business needs and goals, and then guiding them to the best possible legal outcome for their unique situation. Brust routinely handles complex multi-million dollar mergers, acquisitions and other business transactions throughout Southwest Florida. Through his strategic and creative counsel, he often helps clients save hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax liability. Brust is also a blogger and recently discussed, “What is an LLC and why do I need one?” in a post that went viral. Brust received his undergraduate degree from Weber International University, his J.D. from the Florida Coastal School of Law, cum laude, and his LL.M. in Taxation from University of Florida Levin College of Law, generally ranked in the top three tax LL.M. programs nationwide. He may be reached at matthew.brust@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1147.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with nearly 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota by appointment. For more information on the IP Group or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories