Fieldwork Education and ChildSafeguarding.com Announce New Collaboration for Child Protection Training
Singapore, Singapore, October 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, ChildSafeguarding.com and Fieldwork Education announce a new collaboration benefiting more than 1,000 Fieldwork Education member schools in 90 countries.
For the last thirty years, Fieldwork Education has been a leading provider of curriculum solutions, including the International Early Years Curriculum (IEYC), International Primary Curriculum (IPC) and International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC).
A demonstrated commitment to child protection is a key part of Fieldwork’s accreditation process. Under terms of the partnership with ChildSafeguarding.com, schools that subscribe to Fieldwork Education’s International Curriculum will benefit from special access to training. With this training, each Fieldwork Education school will be able to train all school support staff to be Child Safe.
ChildSafeguarding.com offers online child protection training that has been designed to support all staff in schools, including cleaners, security guards, drivers and more on a global scale. The 60-90 minute course is universally accessible through a bespoke platform, and has been successfully completed over 10,000 times across 5 continents. The course content, available in multiple languages, fully aligns with the International Task Force on Child Protection standards and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
“We are thrilled to offer this practical and comprehensive child protection training to our community,” said Sarah Blackmore, Head of International Curriculum Association (Fieldwork Education). “Child safeguarding is of the utmost importance to our community, and we feel it will help schools on a large scale as the course is offered in 23 languages.”
“The ChildSafeguarding.com course was designed using international standards of child protection, and built for global use, making it a natural fit for the Fieldwork Education’s needs,” said Matt Harris, Ed.D., CEO of ChildSafeguarding.com. “We are so pleased to help support this influential organization in its work around the world.”
