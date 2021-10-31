PEO Land Systems Highlight: Military Vehicle Systems Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to provide you with a speaker highlight of Robert Cross, Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Land Systems, HQMC; confirmed speaker for the upcoming in-person Military Vehicle Systems Summit. This educational forum will take place this December, 1-2, 2021 in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA, October 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rob Cross is assigned as the Deputy Program Executive Officer Land Systems (DPEO-LS). PEO LS is the only Marine Corps PEO and provides comprehensive portfolio management of all USMC ACAT I & II programs and other smaller affiliated programs. The PEO provides leadership across the full spectrum of acquisition disciplines for all assigned programs.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the military vehicle systems community.
2021 Confirmed Speakers:
MG Richard R. Coffman, USA
Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle CFT
Army Futures Command
MG Edmond "Miles" Brown, USA
Commanding General
U.S. Army CCDEVCOM
BGen Arthur J. Pasagian, USMC
Commander
MARCORSYSCOM
Sandra Long, SES
Senior Advisor for Defense Exports, DASA (DE&C)
Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)
LTG (Ret.) Eric J. Wesley, USA
Executive VP, Flyer Defense
Former Director, Futures & Concepts Center, Army Futures Command
Robert Cross
Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Land Systems
HQMC
Topics will include:
- Modernizing & Providing New Capabilities for Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGVC) Portfolio to Keep Pace with the Evolving Threat Landscape
- Managing the Acquisition & Sustainment of USMC Ground Systems Critical to the Fleet Marine Force.
- Transitioning Advanced Technologies to Military Ground Systems Through Industry Collaboration.
- Collaborating with Traditional and Emerging Allies to Ensure US Superiority in the Land Domain.
- Rapidly Delivering Capabilities That Reduce Soldier Exposure, Optimize Manpower, & Enable Sustained Mobility/Lethality.
- Advancing the Electrification Vision for Military Vehicle Systems.
- Leveraging Superior Engineering & Manufacturing Capabilities to Bring Transformative Solutions Such as to the Military Vehicle Market.
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Vehicle Systems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at vehicles.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Summit is closed to press / No Recordings
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the military vehicle systems community.
2021 Confirmed Speakers:
MG Richard R. Coffman, USA
Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle CFT
Army Futures Command
MG Edmond "Miles" Brown, USA
Commanding General
U.S. Army CCDEVCOM
BGen Arthur J. Pasagian, USMC
Commander
MARCORSYSCOM
Sandra Long, SES
Senior Advisor for Defense Exports, DASA (DE&C)
Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)
LTG (Ret.) Eric J. Wesley, USA
Executive VP, Flyer Defense
Former Director, Futures & Concepts Center, Army Futures Command
Robert Cross
Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Land Systems
HQMC
Topics will include:
- Modernizing & Providing New Capabilities for Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGVC) Portfolio to Keep Pace with the Evolving Threat Landscape
- Managing the Acquisition & Sustainment of USMC Ground Systems Critical to the Fleet Marine Force.
- Transitioning Advanced Technologies to Military Ground Systems Through Industry Collaboration.
- Collaborating with Traditional and Emerging Allies to Ensure US Superiority in the Land Domain.
- Rapidly Delivering Capabilities That Reduce Soldier Exposure, Optimize Manpower, & Enable Sustained Mobility/Lethality.
- Advancing the Electrification Vision for Military Vehicle Systems.
- Leveraging Superior Engineering & Manufacturing Capabilities to Bring Transformative Solutions Such as to the Military Vehicle Market.
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Vehicle Systems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at vehicles.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Summit is closed to press / No Recordings
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
vehicles.dsigroup.org/
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
vehicles.dsigroup.org/
Categories