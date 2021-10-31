Defense Strategies Institute Organizes Joint Fires Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Joint Fires Summit taking place this January 19-20, 2022 in Huntsville, AL.
Huntsville, AL, October 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s Joint Fires Summit is a "Town-Hall" style forum that will bring together experts from across U.S. Military Services, DoD, & Industry to discuss developing and fielding cutting edge fires and strike capabilities in order to meet the need for these advanced capabilities. As potential enemy nations continue to invest and grow their own strike capabilities, the need to out gun and out range enemy systems are vital to maintain to status quo across the globe and continue US military dominance over all challengers.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the artillery and fires communities.
2022 Early Confirmed Speakers:
Brig Gen Heath Collins, USAF
Program Executive Officer for Weapons and Director of the Armament Directorate
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Kirk Shawhan
Precision Strike Mission Area Executive
JHU/APL
Senior Representative
Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team
Invited Offices Include:
-U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence
-20th Air Force
-PEO Missiles and Space
Topics will include:
- Maximizing Army Fires Capabilities and Readiness to Enable Dominance across Joint Environments.
- Equipping Warfighters with War-Winning Precision Strike Capabilities.
- Fielding Army Long Range Precision Fires Systems for a Great Power Environment.
- Modernizing and Developing Joint Strike Capabilities to Maintain a Competitive Advantage against Near-Peer Adversaries.
- Utilizing Fires for Ground Based Anti-Ship to Facilitate Sea Denial and Control.
- Enabling the Rapid Sharing of Fires Information at the Speed of Need.
- Leveraging AI and Emerging Sensor Technology to Enhance US Targeting Capabilities.
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint Fires Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at fires.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Summit is closed to press / No Recordings
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
fires.dsigroup.org/
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
fires.dsigroup.org/
