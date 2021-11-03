VoiceSage Acquires 2sms to Strengthen Its Presence in the U.S. Market
London, United Kingdom, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- VoiceSage, an Irish headquartered company, a global cloud communication company, acquires 2sms to build its presence in the U.S. market. This is the first strategic acquisition, so VoiceSage is very excited to expand their capabilities.
The Irish mobile messaging solution provider allows companies to effectively engage with their customers through a wide range of mobile channels for a myriad of communications. VoiceSage’s platform includes channels such as SMS, Email, Interactive Voice Messaging, Rich Media Messaging, WhatsApp and Chatbots.
“This transaction marks a significant milestone for VoiceSage in our journey towards international expansion and growth,” says Paul Cogan, Chief Operating Officer of VoiceSage. “We will now be better able to meet the needs of 2sms customers with the extensive VoiceSage offering. The 2sms customer base span companies from financial services, education, and retail and this is very aligned with existing VoiceSage customers and our use cases. This made 2sms a natural fit for us.”
“This gives VoiceSage a much bigger foothold in the U.S. market, where we have made extensive strides in the last two years,” comments J.J. Kett, CEO of VoiceSage. “I am thrilled to welcome 2sms, its customers, and the entire 2sms team to the VoiceSage family; they have built a great business, and we share a common goal when it comes to value proposition to our customers.”
VoiceSage is at the forefront when it comes to innovation in conversational messaging and product development. The fusion with 2sms brings the customer numbers into the hundreds to form a leading global player in cloud communications, allowing them to offer award-winning solutions to a wider market.
“We are excited to join forces with the VoiceSage team to offer an even better value proposition to the 2sms customers,” said Tim King, Founder and CEO of 2sms.
