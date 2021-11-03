SMC Corporation of America Awarded Global Changemaker from Mayor Hogsett
SMC Corporation of America is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Global Changemaker by Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett and the Immigration Welcome Center, a non-profit, community-based organization at the “Welcoming Workplaces” awards ceremony to honor local firms’ committed to inclusion.
Noblesville, IN, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMC and 14 other recipients were recognized for their programs that facilitate language access, including offering on-site English classes for employees within the past three years.
“Our diversity is our strength, and it is important that we recognize our local business leaders who prioritize inclusivity within their companies,” said Mayor, Joe Hogsett. “Language access is a difference-maker in ensuring that all members of the Indianapolis community feel welcomed in their workplace. We hope that companies throughout our city and our region follow the lead of those we recognize today.”
“Supporting SMC of America employees who wish to improve their English language skills is one way our organization can remain an open and welcoming place for both employees and visitors” said Kelley Stacy, President/CEO of SMC Corporation of America. “We believe a people-first approach is key to maintaining a strong, globalized business.”
Earlier this year, SMC expanded its corporate warehouse to 1 million square feet inside its 2.6 million sq. ft. corporate campus and installed an automated cube storage system that uses robotic carts to store and retrieve inventory increasing its storage space by four times conventional methods.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada that are supported by engineering and manufacturing also located in Noblesville, Indiana.
