Children’s Manor & Magnet Montessori Schools (CMMS) is Set to Open Its 10th Location in the Greater-Gaithersburg Area in Early 2022
CMMS – Gaithersburg, located in the Greater-Gaithersburg area, is situated on a beautiful campus at the intersection of Great Seneca Highway (MD 119) & Cloppers Mill Drive, near Route 270, Route 117, and Seneca Creek State Park. A convenient location for families in Montgomery County living and traveling from the Gaithersburg, Germantown & Darnestown areas.
Gaithersburg, MD, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Over the last 28 years, CMMS has developed an educational program that prepares students to excel in a global society by providing an academically rigorous, engaging, and supportive learning environment that cultivates curiosity, creativity and critical thinking. Based on the educational philosophy of Dr. Maria Montessori, CMMS' innovative and comprehensive curriculum nurtures a child’s natural development while preparing them for a complex and technologically advanced world. CMMS focuses on the development of the whole child and offer Montessori daycare, preschool, kindergarten, and elementary programs that balance a child’s social/emotional, cognitive, physical and academic development. See CMMS' Programs.
“CMMS is excited to expand our presence in the Montgomery County community, and across the state of Maryland. With this new location, CMMS will be able to serve more families in the area and give more children the opportunity to receive a quality Montessori education that will set them up for success in the future.” - Dr. Pradip Ghosh, Founder, Children’s Manor & Children’s Magnet Montessori Schools
At CMMS, all classrooms include quality Montessori materials and an engaging, hands-on learning environment set up to foster each child’s natural development to their full potential. Their core curriculum consists of the five Montessori learning areas: Practical Life, Sensorial, Language Arts, Mathematics, and Cultural (History, Geography, Science & Arts) Studies. Their Proprietary Montessori Links curriculum builds upon this core curriculum and differentiates CMMS from other Montessori schools, preschools, and daycares by integrating these five Montessori learning areas with an interdisciplinary learning experience in Character Development, STEM, Continent Connections, and Author Study & Arts. Going beyond content knowledge, their curriculum emphasizes higher-order thinking, problem-solving, and association between different areas of study. In addition to daily classroom instruction, students receive enrichment in Spanish, Music, Yoga and Technology.
To learn more about CMMS-Gaithersburg or about enrolling for 2022, please fill out the Request Information Form.
About CMMS:
Children’s Manor & Magnet Montessori Schools (CMMS) focuses on the development of the whole child. Since 1993, CMMS has built a curriculum that balances a child’s social/emotional, cognitive, physical, and academic development. The mission of CMMS is to prepare children to excel in a global society by providing an academically rigorous, engaging, and supportive learning environment. CMMS currently have ten locations across Maryland.
For more information, go to www.childrensmagnet.com.
