British Columbia Multi-Faceted Entrepreneur Achieves Home Inventory Certification
Congratulations to NICA member Maureen Frost for adding this accomplishment to round out her packing/new home set-up, estate sale auction, and downsizing services.
Vancouver, Canada, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is pleased to announce that Maureen Frost, owner of West Coast Downsizing Solution Inc, has recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms that she has gained knowledge to provide professional residential and small business contents inventory services.
To earn the CIS designation,Frost successfully completed the required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. She then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one’s personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. However, choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that Frost has gone the extra mile to ensure that she provides quality inventory services for homeowners, renters, and business owners.
Frost stated that her interest rounds out the multi-faceted list of services she provides for her clients. Adding home inventory knowledge and services to her estate auction, downsizing, and moving services allows for a one-stop shop for those who seek assistance in these areas.
West Coast Downsizing Solution is located in Vancouver, BC, Canada. For more information, visit https://www.westcoastdownsizingsolution.com.
About National Inventory Certification Association
The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property inventory industry. Certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek. For more information visit https://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.
To earn the CIS designation,Frost successfully completed the required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. She then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one’s personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. However, choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that Frost has gone the extra mile to ensure that she provides quality inventory services for homeowners, renters, and business owners.
Frost stated that her interest rounds out the multi-faceted list of services she provides for her clients. Adding home inventory knowledge and services to her estate auction, downsizing, and moving services allows for a one-stop shop for those who seek assistance in these areas.
West Coast Downsizing Solution is located in Vancouver, BC, Canada. For more information, visit https://www.westcoastdownsizingsolution.com.
About National Inventory Certification Association
The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property inventory industry. Certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek. For more information visit https://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.
Contact
National Inventory Certification AssociationContact
Cindy Hartman
317-501-6818
www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
Cindy Hartman
317-501-6818
www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
Categories