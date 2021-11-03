Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria Launches New Holiday Frozen Items & Donation Initiative
Saint Louis, MO, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As of November 1, new Katie’s Pizza frozen items will be available through their frozen website and Dierbergs Markets. The new items include tiramisu, artichoke toasted ravioli and black spaghetti. Katie’s is giving away a free pizza with every order to mark this occasion. Katie’s would also like to announce the launch of their new frozen pizza donation initiative.
Shoppers now have the option to donate pizza directly through the Katie’s online ordering website. Users can select “donate pizza” at checkout, and the Katie’s team will drop off donated pizzas every Monday to local area food banks.
Recipients of the donated pizzas include Operation Food Search, STL Foodbank, Oasis Food Pantry, St. Patrick Center, and Isaiah 58. Katie’s also continues its Giveback Tuesday program, in which they donate 100% of their proceeds once a month to a local charity. To date, they have donated $288,481.00.
To place an order for Katie’s frozen line, please visit Katie's frozen website. Katie’s frozen line is also available exclusively at Dierbergs Markets.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service is also available. To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, please visit katiespizzaandpasta(dot)com. To order Katie’s frozen, please visit katiespizza(dot)com.
