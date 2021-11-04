Grand Opening of Perennial Voice Studio
A small town in New Jersey gets top-quality vocal and performing arts training.
Cedar Grove, NJ, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Perennial Voice Studio celebrated its grand opening in Cedar Grove, New Jersey this fall. Perennial Voice Studio is a small but mighty vocal studio offering singing lessons and vocal training to emerging professionals, enthusiastic young singers and lifelong learners.
The town of Cedar Grove values the performing arts and has a long history of quality arts programming in its schools, and PVS is thrilled to become a part of that culture.
Students of Perennial Voice Studio have been accepted to colleges and universities, been seen on TV, been cast in leading roles in musicals, and have had a lot of fun enjoying their voices.
The owner, Jessica Walch, is a veteran of the stage and has been seen regionally in musical theatre, operetta, opera and pop/folk.
PVS was previously known as Jessica Walch Voice Studio and was located in Morris County, but this brand new launch as Perennial Voice Studio in Essex County provides a small town with its only vocal studio.
Find out more at www.perennialvoice.com
Contact
Perennial Voice StudioContact
Jessica Walch
973-348-9278
https://www.perennialvoice.com
