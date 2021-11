Grand Opening of Perennial Voice Studio

Cedar Grove, NJ, November 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Perennial Voice Studio celebrated its grand opening in Cedar Grove, New Jersey this fall. Perennial Voice Studio is a small but mighty vocal studio offering singing lessons and vocal training to emerging professionals, enthusiastic young singers and lifelong learners.The town of Cedar Grove values the performing arts and has a long history of quality arts programming in its schools, and PVS is thrilled to become a part of that culture.Students of Perennial Voice Studio have been accepted to colleges and universities, been seen on TV, been cast in leading roles in musicals, and have had a lot of fun enjoying their voices.The owner, Jessica Walch, is a veteran of the stage and has been seen regionally in musical theatre, operetta, opera and pop/folk.PVS was previously known as Jessica Walch Voice Studio and was located in Morris County, but this brand new launch as Perennial Voice Studio in Essex County provides a small town with its only vocal studio.Find out more at www.perennialvoice.com