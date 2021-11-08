Teno, India’s Leading School Management App, Will Now Support Live Classes
Mumbai, India, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As education becomes increasingly digitized, mobile apps are the main drivers of digital learning as they are flexible, secure, easy-to-use and accessible for learners and educators alike. One of the prime components of digitized schooling is the Teno app, India’s leading school management mobile application. The updated version of the app now supports the conduction of live remote classes. Educators generally tend to use video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams to conduct such online lectures. Teno’s fluid API capabilities enable it to seamlessly integrate with such platforms for learners and educators. In this way, the Teno app creates a unified ecosystem so that teachers and students have all information in one place.
Understandably, the parents of learners may have reservations regarding the potential data breaches and cyber-attacks. To address such concerns, Teno creates a secure integration channel that safeguards student data. So, all the parties using the app can focus on their online sessions without worrying about cybersecurity issues.
Teno schedule management capabilities enable schools to set up a detailed timetable to manage multiple lectures and subjects from one place. This digital timetable needs to be set up once, and students can use it to know about their school schedule for a week. Additionally, amendments can be made to the digital schedule if there are issues caused by timing clashes between multiple lectures.
Unlike at school, students may lose track of time when they are at home. So, the possibility of students missing lectures is quite high for remote learning. Teno resolves this problem by notifying students and educators at multiple junctures before an online lecture. The app refers to the digital timetable to send these notifications. This enables remote students to maintain high attendance rates throughout the year.
Amongst other features, the app makes it easier for teachers to verify student attendance during online lectures. The attendance of each student will be recorded and sent to parents later. Schools can maintain records of presenteeism and absenteeism digitally for each session using the app. Also, Teno provides timely updates to parents regarding their ward’s class performance, attentiveness and interaction. The app also streamlines the process of regular tuition fee collection for schools from their students’ parents.
Teno is used by over 1.5 million parents and more than 60000 teachers today. Regarding the success of the app, Jeenal Ganatra, Sr. Manager – Marketing & Product says, “The concept of learning continues to evolve. Keeping that in mind, we have developed a mobile app that meets the demands of today’s digitized learning and future needs of online, offline and hybrid learning for students and educators. The resounding success of Teno acts as the ultimate validation of our efforts.”
