Community Welcomed at First-Ever Prospect Home Finance Halloween Fair
San Diego, CA, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Prospect Home Finance, a leader in the home finance industry, hosted a kid-friendly Halloween Fair on October 29 at its Pacific Beach office location. Free and open to the community, the fair featured pumpkin decorating, face painting, palm readings, tarot cards, balloon art, food, and live music. More than 350 people registered for the event, many showing up in costume.
“This is the very first time Prospect hosted such an event, and we were absolutely thrilled by the turnout,” said Prospect Home Finance CEO Jason Vondrak. “The community really seemed to love the event, and I think that’s because they saw it as an opportunity to celebrate Halloween in a community-friendly way at a safe place they knew they could bring their family,” he added.
The grand finale of the Halloween fair event occurred promptly at 5 p.m. with a flash mob performance by local dancers of all ages from Thriller San Diego dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
In the past year, Prospect has expanded its presence in San Diego, supporting various philanthropic endeavors from beach cleanups, support of youth sports leagues and food drives. The organization recently announced its official sponsorship of the San Diego Gulls hockey team for the second consecutive year. Looking ahead to the holiday season, Prospect has several community projects on the horizon, including participation in the 64th annual La Jolla Christmas Parade in December.
Prospect Home Finance offers a wide range of home loan and refinancing options with a focus on conventional loan products. The San Diego-based independent home finance company provides industry-leading service, speed, and value. This is done with teams committed to providing an exceptional financing experience for homeowners by putting them first, providing options to meet their needs, and always challenging the industry norms.
Since the company’s founding in 2006 by CEO Jason Vondrak, Prospect has helped thousands of families refinance to lower their interest rate or shorten their loan term. Prospect’s loan portfolio is always growing, allowing the company to provide the most current and competitive financing options on the market. Some of Prospect’s top loan products include home purchase financing, VA and FHA financing, and cash-out loan programs. For more information, visit www.homefinance.com.
