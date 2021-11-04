New Appointment as Head of Finance Joins Expanding Jigsaw24
Nottingham, United Kingdom, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading B2B technology solutions provider, Jigsaw24 has appointed the former Head of Product & Marketing Finance at Pentland Brands, Dave Bull, as its Head of Finance.
Jigsaw24 are specialists in IT services and solutions to customers across sectors including enterprise, education and media and broadcast. In this new role, Dave will be responsible for helping the company improve their business and financial planning through their next phase of growth.
A University of Birmingham graduate, who later qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant, Dave worked in several different industries including soft drinks, aerospace and oil and gas, predominantly in finance roles focussing on business partnering, commercial finance, analysis and planning.
Most recently at Pentland, Dave worked as part of the Speedo brand leadership team as their Senior Finance Business Partner, with overall management of the brand’s financial performance and planning.
Later, as Head of Product & Marketing Finance, Dave worked across Pentland’s portfolio of sports, lifestyle and outdoor brands, which includes well known names such as Berghaus & Ellesse. In this role he had financial responsibility for the brand’s strategic planning, marketing investment and seasonal product range performance.
On his move to Jigsaw24 Dave said: “I’m delighted to be joining the company at such an exciting time. I know that finance will play a huge role in supporting Jigsaw24’s continued success and I’m looking forward to building upon the great finance structure already in place.
“Beyond the day-to-day management of the finance function, my key objective is to provide finance decision-support within the business to ensure we deliver long term profitable growth, with an emphasis on increased finance business partnering, strategic planning and performance analysis.”
Rob Hicking, CFO at Jigsaw24, said: “We have a fantastic platform for growth at Jigsaw24 and this new role is part of the next phase of development for our business.
“With a host of great opportunities and some exciting plans, it’s critical that we can support financial and commercial planning for the business and facilitate profitable, sustainable growth. Dave has a fantastic track record of helping businesses in this way and I’m delighted to welcome him to the Jigsaw24 team.”
For more information about Jigsaw24, visit www.Jigsaw24.com.
For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.
Notes to editors:
Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. With specialists across all industries, we help businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. We are an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist. We are also an Apple Premium Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.
Jigsaw24 are specialists in IT services and solutions to customers across sectors including enterprise, education and media and broadcast. In this new role, Dave will be responsible for helping the company improve their business and financial planning through their next phase of growth.
A University of Birmingham graduate, who later qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant, Dave worked in several different industries including soft drinks, aerospace and oil and gas, predominantly in finance roles focussing on business partnering, commercial finance, analysis and planning.
Most recently at Pentland, Dave worked as part of the Speedo brand leadership team as their Senior Finance Business Partner, with overall management of the brand’s financial performance and planning.
Later, as Head of Product & Marketing Finance, Dave worked across Pentland’s portfolio of sports, lifestyle and outdoor brands, which includes well known names such as Berghaus & Ellesse. In this role he had financial responsibility for the brand’s strategic planning, marketing investment and seasonal product range performance.
On his move to Jigsaw24 Dave said: “I’m delighted to be joining the company at such an exciting time. I know that finance will play a huge role in supporting Jigsaw24’s continued success and I’m looking forward to building upon the great finance structure already in place.
“Beyond the day-to-day management of the finance function, my key objective is to provide finance decision-support within the business to ensure we deliver long term profitable growth, with an emphasis on increased finance business partnering, strategic planning and performance analysis.”
Rob Hicking, CFO at Jigsaw24, said: “We have a fantastic platform for growth at Jigsaw24 and this new role is part of the next phase of development for our business.
“With a host of great opportunities and some exciting plans, it’s critical that we can support financial and commercial planning for the business and facilitate profitable, sustainable growth. Dave has a fantastic track record of helping businesses in this way and I’m delighted to welcome him to the Jigsaw24 team.”
For more information about Jigsaw24, visit www.Jigsaw24.com.
For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.
Notes to editors:
Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. With specialists across all industries, we help businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. We are an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist. We are also an Apple Premium Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.
Contact
Jigsaw24Contact
Victoria Baxter
+44 7825 427 862
jigsaw24.com
Victoria Baxter
+44 7825 427 862
jigsaw24.com
Categories