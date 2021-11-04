Westchester Girl Scouts Earn Prestigious Gold Award for Impacting Lasting Change in Their Communities
Over forty girls in Westchester County, NY earn Girl Scouts' highest honor, the Gold Award. One, in particular, Erica Dunne of Chappaqua, earned one of the first GSUSA scholarships for her project which honors the Veterans of New Castle.
Pleasantville, NY, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. (GSHH) is celebrating the 2021 class of Gold Award Girl Scouts: over forty teen world-changers in Westchester who invested countless hours creating lasting impact on issues important to them.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school who create sustainable change on a community or world issue, from addressing self-esteem in young people, improving environmental conditions, to providing support to those in need. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change, and lead a team of people to success.
As they take action to transform their world, Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders our community and world need. Gold Award Girl Scouts in Westchester County have turned their passions into action that have benefits locally, nationally, and around the world. The theme of many of this year’s Gold Award projects is community; from telling the stories of local veterans, providing comfort to families in need, to connecting girls with peers in Nepal. Earning the Gold Award is an incredible accomplishment and even more so now. Many of the 2021 Gold Award Girl Scouts began their projects in 2019 and early 2020, thus having to readjust their plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These additional challenges exemplified the resilience, leadership, resourcefulness of Gold Award Girl Scouts.
This year, Gold Award Girl Scout Erica Dunne from the Chappaqua Service Unit was awarded a national scholarship from Girl Scouts of the USA thanks to sponsorship from Arconic Foundation and Kappa Delta Foundation. For her project, Erica interviewed and collected the stories of veterans in New Castle. The audiotapes of these conversations were accepted into the Library of Congress for preservation and are available on a website that Erica created, newcastleveterans.org. Erica also partnered with the American Legion Department of New York to create Stand Up for Veterans, a socially-distanced event to commemorate Veterans Day across New York and spread to communities in Florida, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc CEO, Marie Reger said, “We are extraordinarily proud of Erica and all of our Gold Award Girl Scouts. All have completed projects that will have lasting impacts on their communities and inspire those around them. The 2021 class of Gold Award Girl Scouts truly exemplify the Girl Scout Mission of have Courage, Confidence, and Character.”
To join or volunteer Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, visit www.girlscoutshh.org/join.
About Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc.
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson (GSHH) serves approximately 17,000 girl and 8,000 adult members over Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties. At GSHH they are part of a community of girls and women looking to experience new challenges, make friends, serve the community, and discover new skills and interest. GSHH offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success.
Jennifer Donohue
Director, Marketing & Communications
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc.
jdonohue@girlscoutshh.org
914-747-3080 ext. 720
