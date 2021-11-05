Sage Specialist Selects Codeless Platforms' BPA Platform for Finance Transformation
Itas Solutions aiming to revolutionise financial processes via Sage integration and business process automation.
Poole, United Kingdom, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms today revealed that Itas Solutions, a multi-award-winning Platinum Sage Partner, has selected BPA Platform to be the catalyst in its strategic finance transformation initiative which aims to revolutionise its customers’ financial functions. Itas will now be using BPA Platform to integrate Sage products with CRM and eCommerce systems (Magento, Shopify and WooCommerce) and automate numerous business processes to help businesses improve efficiencies, increase productivity and reduce costs.
“The really interesting aspect about finance at the moment is the rising need for automation. However, one of the challenges is that those automation requirements can sometimes be quite unique. Therefore, one of the things I really like about BPA Platform is the range of integration possibilities; it's not just eCommerce or CRM. It's the flexibility that the platform offers that is really exciting, as well as the fact that we're not reliant on heavy coding or development capabilities to be able to achieve that,” explained Hannah Munro, Managing Director, Itas Solutions.
Established in 1995, Itas Solutions is a Sage 200, Sage Intacct and Sage 50 specialist that offers services around these Sage solutions, such as the implementation of software, support, training and consultancy. As part of this process, the company is looking to further enhance its customer offering by providing integration and automation capabilities via BPA Platform.
“I’m quite excited about the fact that I’m not sure any one project is going to be the same. One of the really appealing characteristics of BPA Platform is how we can use it in so many different ways. I’m already talking to customers about Sage integration with CRM systems. We’ve got a number of Salesforce accredited people and we are a HubSpot partner, so we have a particular interest in that area. However, we have a lot of our customers who are in distribution and manufacturing so we’re also looking at eCommerce integration,” said Hannah Munro.
“The interesting thing about eCommerce is that even though everyone’s using the same platforms their integration requirements aren’t always the same. Therefore, the way that we see this product being used is having prebuilt connectors, with the additional ability to build bespoke integrations that are tailored to an individual customer.”
Addressing the ever-changing demands of its customers is paramount for Itas Solutions. With many looking to shift away from admin, improve productivity, acquire better, faster data, as well as enable employees to have a better work-life balance, itas Solutions understands that integration and automation is the solution.
“The problem that we we're looking to solve is how do we connect the dots? How do we feed information directly into a system to remove errors and to reduce the time spent on typing things in? How do we make those users that are already in a business much more valuable in terms of spending time on the elements that matter? It's all about building tailored integration automation solutions,” said Hannah Munro.
“I see a world in the future where finance teams will actually have the capabilities and the skill sets to build this themselves. However, we're starting that process by acting as the consultant to help people establish that scenario. I am really excited to see where this could go over the next few years.”
This finance transformation philosophy is central to the ethos and approach that Itas Solutions has adopted, which it discusses and analyses in its CFO 4.0 Podcast: The Future of Finance.
“In the podcast we talk about people and processes, and how do we get finance into a position where they can do the value-added piece, focusing on the strategy side of finance rather than data entry and administration. We talk with CFOs about everything from the state of the role of the CFO and the interesting technology trends available, such as integration and automation, through to surveys and research reports,” concluded Hannah Munro.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world. Learn more: www.codelessplatforms.com
“The really interesting aspect about finance at the moment is the rising need for automation. However, one of the challenges is that those automation requirements can sometimes be quite unique. Therefore, one of the things I really like about BPA Platform is the range of integration possibilities; it's not just eCommerce or CRM. It's the flexibility that the platform offers that is really exciting, as well as the fact that we're not reliant on heavy coding or development capabilities to be able to achieve that,” explained Hannah Munro, Managing Director, Itas Solutions.
Established in 1995, Itas Solutions is a Sage 200, Sage Intacct and Sage 50 specialist that offers services around these Sage solutions, such as the implementation of software, support, training and consultancy. As part of this process, the company is looking to further enhance its customer offering by providing integration and automation capabilities via BPA Platform.
“I’m quite excited about the fact that I’m not sure any one project is going to be the same. One of the really appealing characteristics of BPA Platform is how we can use it in so many different ways. I’m already talking to customers about Sage integration with CRM systems. We’ve got a number of Salesforce accredited people and we are a HubSpot partner, so we have a particular interest in that area. However, we have a lot of our customers who are in distribution and manufacturing so we’re also looking at eCommerce integration,” said Hannah Munro.
“The interesting thing about eCommerce is that even though everyone’s using the same platforms their integration requirements aren’t always the same. Therefore, the way that we see this product being used is having prebuilt connectors, with the additional ability to build bespoke integrations that are tailored to an individual customer.”
Addressing the ever-changing demands of its customers is paramount for Itas Solutions. With many looking to shift away from admin, improve productivity, acquire better, faster data, as well as enable employees to have a better work-life balance, itas Solutions understands that integration and automation is the solution.
“The problem that we we're looking to solve is how do we connect the dots? How do we feed information directly into a system to remove errors and to reduce the time spent on typing things in? How do we make those users that are already in a business much more valuable in terms of spending time on the elements that matter? It's all about building tailored integration automation solutions,” said Hannah Munro.
“I see a world in the future where finance teams will actually have the capabilities and the skill sets to build this themselves. However, we're starting that process by acting as the consultant to help people establish that scenario. I am really excited to see where this could go over the next few years.”
This finance transformation philosophy is central to the ethos and approach that Itas Solutions has adopted, which it discusses and analyses in its CFO 4.0 Podcast: The Future of Finance.
“In the podcast we talk about people and processes, and how do we get finance into a position where they can do the value-added piece, focusing on the strategy side of finance rather than data entry and administration. We talk with CFOs about everything from the state of the role of the CFO and the interesting technology trends available, such as integration and automation, through to surveys and research reports,” concluded Hannah Munro.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world. Learn more: www.codelessplatforms.com
Contact
Codeless PlatformsContact
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Categories