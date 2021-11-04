BAM Family Law Welcomes Two Attorneys
BAM Family Law has announced that Allison Derschang and Chelsea Moore have joined the Denver-based family law firm as associate attorneys.
Denver, CO, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BAM Family Law (Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC) announced today that Allison Derschang and Chelsea Moore have joined the Denver law firm as associate attorneys.
Managing partner Heather Broxterman said: “We at BAM are thrilled to welcome two exceptional attorneys. Allison and Chelsea bring fresh energy to the table and their proven litigation skills are going to be a huge asset to our fast-growing family law practice going forward.”
Prior to joining BAM, Derschang practiced primarily as an employment law litigator at a Centennial business law firm, where she represented employees who faced discrimination based on gender, pregnancy, race, religion, disability, national origin and age.
Derschang is a graduate of the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law where she was a member of D.U.’s highly-ranked National Trial Team which competed nationally in mock trial tournaments.
Derschang has been selected to the Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for four successive years, 2019-2022. Rising Stars are exceptional attorneys, 40 years or younger, who have been practicing for 10 years or less.
Moore was formerly a Deputy District Attorney in Colorado’s 1st Judicial District (Jefferson County) where she was assigned to both District and County Courts. She is a skilled litigator who has won more than 40 jury trials over the course of her tenure in Colorado’s 1st and 18th Judicial Districts.
Moore received her J.D. degree from the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law in 2018. At law school she too was a member of D.U.’s National Trial Team, where she excelled in a variety of regional and national trial competitions.
After graduation, Moore received an appointment to the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council after being awarded a Post Graduate Policy Fellowship.
About BAM Family Law (https://bamfamlaw.com)
BAM Family Law (Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC) is a Denver family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve their clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way!
