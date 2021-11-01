Prospect Home Finance to Sponsor the San Diego Gulls 2022 Season
San Diego, CA, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Prospect Home Finance, a leader in the home finance industry, is pleased to announce its official sponsorship of the San Diego Gulls for the 2022 season. This is the second consecutive year that Prospect has sponsored the local hockey team. The San Diego Gulls are a professional ice hockey team in the American Hockey League that began play in the 2015-2016 season.
“Supporting a local team with such a loyal and active fanbase is a fantastic opportunity to further support our hometown,” said Jason Vondrak, Prospect Home Finance CEO. “Prospect is excited to become the official sponsor of the Gulls for a second year in a row. We look forward to cheering on the Gulls throughout the season!”
As Official Partner of the San Diego Gulls, Prospect will have in-arena announcements recognizing Prospect as an Official Sponsor during each game, with the company’s logo displayed on the video scoreboard. Prospect’s support of the Gulls will also be present in the form of two center ice dasher boards at The Rinks in Poway, a world-class facility dedicated to advancement of ice hockey and where the Gulls practice. In a hockey arena, dasher boards make up the bottom part of the barrier separating the ice rink from the spectator seating area. Dasher boards and shielding are important to ensuring the safety of hockey players and fans; a hockey puck can travel up to 100 miles per hour.
In the past year, Prospect Home Finance has expanded its support of local sports teams, including the San Diego Gulls, partnering with Cox Media for an advertising sponsorship during Monday and Thursday Night National Football League games, and support of more than 4,000 athletes involved in youth sports leagues in San Diego County with the purchase of team jerseys for this season.
“I look forward to growing our efforts to support the community beyond our San Diego home base,” said Vondrak. “There is a lot of potential to do great things, starting one community effort at a time.”
Prospect Home Finance offers a wide range of home loan and refinancing options with a focus on conventional loan products. Prospect’s loan portfolio is always growing, allowing the company to provide the most current and competitive financing options on the market. Some of Prospect’s top loan products include home purchase financing, VA and FHA financing, and cash-out loan programs. For more information, visit HomeFinance.com.
