Inszone Insurance Services Enters the Lone Star State with the Acquisition of Ratliff Insurance Agency
Texas Becomes the 7th State with a Physical Presence for Inszone Insurance.
Rancho Cordova, CA, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Ratliff Insurance Agency, and with it the company’s expansion into Texas.
Founded by Paula Ratliff, Ratliff Insurance Agency has been serving Dallas, Texas as well as Richardson, Fort Worth, Frisco and surrounding areas since 1998. Having served the northeast Texas for over 20 years, the team at Ratliff Insurance Agency have developed close ties to the communities in which they work and live, which Inszone Insurance is looking to build upon. Following the transition, Ratliff Insurance Agency employees will continue operating out of their current location in Dallas under the leadership of Chris Ewton.
“The addition of a physical location in Texas is huge for our company, as we expand across the country, Texas will become a key state for Inszone,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “The acquisition of Ratliff Insurance Agency opens the door for what is sure to be a rapid expansion in the South-Central region of the United States. We are looking forward to providing more options and enhanced servicing to customers in Texas, and expanding our brand into further areas.”
Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.
About Inszone:
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to organically grow, as well as through acquisitions. With 21 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri and Texas, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
For more information about Inszone, please visit: www.inszoneinsurance.com
Contact
Inszone Insurance
Norm Hudson – CEO
916-995-0234
nhudson@inszoneins.com
