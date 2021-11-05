Crafting Green Roof Technology for Over 40 Years
Celebrating an Unconventional Legacy with a New Website
Baltimore, MD, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating forty years of building green roofs, Green Roof Technology founder, Jörg Breuning proudly announces a brand new website. A native of Stuttgart, Germany, Breuning was raised in a city covered in green roofs. Over twenty years ago, Breuning introduced green roofs to the United States with the roof of City Hall in Chicago, Illinois. In 2021, Green Roof Technology continues to craft green roofs around the world.
“In nature and with nature we find all the solutions to help our environmental issues,” says Jörg Breuning. “Evolution in nature created humans and to secure our existence we must collaborate with nature.”
Green Roofs are the keystone of green infrastructure that can deliver cooler cities with efficient stormwater management. Green roofs help to fix the problems of our urban and suburban landscape by bringing together the natural world with the manmade. On the new website, Green Roof Technology shares knowledge, wisdom, and solid experience from over 40 years. The website is designed for anyone with a curiosity about how green infrastructure can create a healthier planet. It is also a source for Green Roof professionals who enjoy learning.
Breuning and Green Roof Technology have worked with many manufacturers, builders, academics, architects, and homeowners to create award-winning projects. Over the years, Breuning’s consulting has helped many businesses and corporations prosper using green roof technology. In particular, Breuning has been the starting point for many innovations, systems, and product developments within the green infrastructure industry.
Green Roof Technology (GRT) introduced the first green roof guideline (FLL) to North America. Additionally, GRT established the first production of pre-vegetated mats, developed hydro-seeding on roofs, smart artesian water management, and introduced the first non-roof-penetrating solar/green roof combinations.
Going a step further, GRT is worldwide the only reliable source for plastic-free solutions and systems without artificial sponging elements. Green Roof Technology brings the plants in the focus with environmentally-friendly products for more resilience and sustainability.
Green Roof Technology is owned and operated by Jorg Breuning and headquartered on the east coast of the United States. Centrally located to work on projects around the globe and in any climate zone, Green Roof Technology has worked on projects in the US, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.greenrooftechnology.com
