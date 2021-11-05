PMI-At Your Service® Launches Its Realtor Referral Program for Property Management Referrals in the NOVA Area
Launch of PMI-At Your Service® Realtor Referral Program for NOVA area.
Alexandria, VA, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PMI-At Your Service® is now managing short-term and vacation rental properties here in Alexandria and the surrounding areas of Northern Virginia. “We couldn’t be more excited,” said owner David Ivey-Soto, VRMP. “Right now, we’re actively looking for partnerships with real estate professionals and property investors. We see so many opportunities for business growth together, that’s why we’ve launched the Realtor Referral Program for property management referrals in the NOVA area. For a realtor, entrusting property management services to a third party management company isn’t an easy decision to make. But the Realtor Referral Program makes it easy to choose PMI-At Your Service.® Whether an agent is looking to refer a single property for management or to refer a property management business for sale, the PMI-At Your Service® Referral Program guarantees a generous referral fee upon signed contract. It’s an aggressive referral program for Realtors that’s designed to add value to their existing service offerings. We understand the importance and worth of client relationships and know the work that goes into building them.”
PMI-At Your Service® is an independently owned, local operation of the #1 property management franchise in the country, Property Management, Inc. As a full-service property management company for the NOVA area, we cover City of Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax City, Fairfax County, and Falls Church City.
For more information about PMI-At Your Service® visit www.pmiatyourservice.com.
David Ivey-Soto
703-504-6970
Www.pmiatyourservice.com
