CVMSDC to Host Free Virtual Summit for Certified MBEs, Nov. 8-9

Charlotte, NC, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Connect for Success” will be the focus of the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council’s 2021 virtual MBE Summit, scheduled for Nov. 8-9 on the Zoom Webinar/Meeting platforms. The MBE Summit is a business development event for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) to assess and strengthen business skills and to connect one-on-one with corporate purchasing representatives seeking new business partners and service providers. MBE Summit 2021 is sponsored by Clemson University. There is no cost for certified MBEs and students to attend.
The two-day virtual event will feature a Day 1 MBE-2-MBE Connect session that facilitates networking and an opportunity for MBEs to pitch their businesses; followed by a keynote speaker and panels focused on banking and health care with representatives from Ally Bank, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Optus Bank and Truist Bank – along with health care companies AmeriHealth Caritas, Amgen, Novant Health and Sentara. The day’s events conclude with a free Next Generation workshop on entrepreneurship for students. Day 2 panels will cover retail, government and manufacturing, with representatives from Brookfield Properties, Caesar’s Entertainment, CVS Health, 84 Lumber; City of Columbia, City of Virginia Beach, Henrico County, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Development; American Tire Distributors, Jtek, Newport News Shipbuilding (a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries) and Volvo Trucks.
CVMSDC President & CEO Dominique Milton said, “This year for our MBE Summit, it’s all about connections. Our team has planned this virtual, two-day event with networking and connections in mind to get the right people in the right place at the same time. We want to say thank you to our corporate partner Clemson University for sponsoring this event – and invite all MBEs, Corporate Partners and students to attend this powerful program to help support their business development, professional growth and career plans.” Registration details and additional information about MBE Summit 2021 are available online.
