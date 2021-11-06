CVMSDC to Host Free Virtual Summit for Certified MBEs, Nov. 8-9

“Connect for Success” will be the focus of the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council’s 2021 virtual MBE Summit, scheduled for Nov. 8-9 on the Zoom Webinar/Meeting platforms. The MBE Summit is a business development event for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) to assess and strengthen business skills and to connect one-on-one with corporate purchasing representatives seeking new business partners and service providers.