Monica Schmucker Becomes a Florida Supreme Court Qualified Arbitrator
Fort Myers, FL, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that litigation attorney Monica Schmucker has completed arbitrator training and is now a Florida Supreme Court Qualified Arbitrator. She achieved this certification during “Mediation Week” (October 17-23), a week proclaimed by Chief Justice Charles Canady to mark the importance of alternative dispute resolution being an effective substitute to litigation. On the subject, Schmucker shares, “A great number of cases can get resolved through alternative dispute resolution. With so many closings and delays caused by the pandemic, it seems the court dockets are busier than ever. If I can play even a small role in helping my clients and colleagues get matters resolved and keep things moving on the courts’ dockets, I will be committed to that.”
In July of this year, Schmucker became a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Civil Mediator. She is listed on the Dispute Resolution Center’s website under Twentieth Circuit Mediators. Her qualifications as mediator and arbitrator provide value to both clients and the court system, as drawn-out litigation can be avoided using her service, and the backlog of trials can be lessened. Schmucker is a former Deputy Attorney General in Indiana. She uses her experience to assist clients throughout Southwest Florida in the defense of negligence, personal injury, premises liability, vehicle negligence, and wrongful death claims.
In the community, Schmucker is chair of the Fort Myers Beach Nuisance Abatement Board, president of the Fort Myers Beach Women’s Club, and is a member of the Friends of Lovers Key (“FOLKS”) Board of Directors, an organization dedicated to the preservation of Lovers Key State Park. She is also a member of the Lee County Bar Association and Lee County Association for Women’s Lawyers.
Schmucker has received national accolades, being named to the “Ones to Watch” list by Best Lawyers in America in 2021. She was also featured in one of Arianna Huffington’s publications, Authority Magazine, in the article: “How Attorney Monica Schmucker Tackles The Extreme Work Life Balance Of Being A Woman Business Leader During COVID-19.”
Schmucker received her undergraduate degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School (cum laude). She may be reached at monica.schmucker@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Schmucker or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
