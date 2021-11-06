Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Tuckahoe Landscaping and Lawn Care, Inc. and TLEO, LLC d/b/a Valley Landscaping
Rockville, VA, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tuckahoe Landscaping and Lawn Care of Rockville, Virginia, provides an array of landscaping services to both commercial and residential customers throughout the greater Richmond, Virginia area. Founded in 1990 by CEO Todd Walton, the company has grown from a single employee to 100+ employees, adding a variety of service offerings and maintenance options during that time.
Valley Landscaping, of Christiansburg, Virginia, is a regional leader in full-service commercial and residential landscaping. Through the acquisition of Tuckahoe, Valley establishes a key position in the quickly growing Richmond-area market to bolster the company’s strong growth trajectory.
The transaction will provide both companies, and their respective teams, with immediate benefits and opportunities. As a household name in Richmond’s tony northern suburbs, Tuckahoe provides Valley with immediate traction in this critical market. Meanwhile, Valley’s resources and strategic vector will provide essential drivers for expanding Tuckahoe’s services and footprint in the region.
Of the transaction, Benchmark International Senior Associate Jason Donker stated, “We were thrilled to source a number of high-quality strategic and financial buyers for Todd’s great company. At the end of the day, an obvious strategic, cultural, and geographic alignment made Valley the clear choice. We could not be happier about this fantastic partnership.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898-2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161-359-4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27-21-300-2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
