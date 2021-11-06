IMC USA Virtual Consult-Con 2021 November 5-6
Institute of Management Consultants USA aka IMC USA brings together consultants and agencies for Consult-Con 2021 November 5-6.
Recharge, Rebalance and Reset at IMC USA’s Consult-Con 2021, November 5-6
Every year, the Institute of Management Consultants USA aka IMC USA brings together consultants and agencies from around the globe to share best practices and innovative ideas for accelerating revenue growth and value to corporate clients. The theme for Consult-Con 2021 on November 5-6 is Recharge, Rebalance and Reset. In this spirit, IMC’s second virtual conference will offer the following keynote speakers:
Dr. Philip Kotler, known worldwide as the “father of modern business marketing,” speaking on “Corporate Leadership and Responsibility: Changes Now and Change that Must Come” where he will address the trend of business leaders becoming increasingly interested in defining their purpose beyond making profit. “They further need to embrace environmental goals and show heightened sensitivity to social problems,” he adds.
José Salibi Neto, co-author of "Management of Tomorrow," a worldwide bestseller now in its tenth edition with over 50,000 copies sold, speaking on “Understanding Peter Drucker: My 14 Years with the Greatest Management Thinker of All Time.”
Erin L. Kelly, author of "Overload: How Good Jobs Went Bad and What to Do About It" (Princeton University Press, 2020, co-authored with Phyllis Moen), speaking on Work “Design for Health: Reflections on Hybrid Work and More, from a Major Experiment.”
In addition the program’s agenda includes:
- A panel discussion on the “Future of Consulting in a Post-COVID World”
- A panel discussion on “Consulting Opportunities in an Increasingly Favorable Global Marketplace”
- Breakouts on “hot topics” facilitated by subject matter experts
- Breakouts by alliance and industry type
- Breakouts as deeper dive follow-ups to panels and speakers
- Networking and meet-and-greet segments
- Self-care segments
- A wine-tasting session...and much more.
Note as well that IMC USA’s unique, annual Lifetime Contribution Award will be given this year to Dr. Kotler and (posthumously) to Peter Drucker via the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. Past honorees include Malcolm Gladwell, Steve Pemberton and Alan Weiss.
Ken Lizotte CMC, Chair of Consult-Con 2021, says, “Our conference is unique in the management consulting world as it attracts attendees from all over the world who want to learn directly from our high-value speakers as well meet new colleagues and influencers. Plus our Lifetime Contribution Award is an accolade unlike any other in the business world. Every management consultant should join us for this invaluable event!”
To learn more and register for the event, or just learn more about IMC USA, visit https://www.imcusa.org/annual-conference
Contact
Ken Lizotte CMC
978-618-1164
www.thoughtleading.com
