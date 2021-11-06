Author & Philosopher Andy Norman Guests on the Open Highway Podcast from Viking Dog
Los Angeles, CA, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Andy Norman, PhD, author and philosopher, to appear on the November 9 episode of The Open Highway podcast.
Norman is the award-winning author of "Mental Immunity: Infectious Ideas, Mind-Parasites, and the Search for a Better Way to Think." His research illuminates the evolutionary origins of human reasoning, the norms that make dialogue fruitful, and the workings of the mind’s immune system. He champions the emerging science of mental immunity as the antidote to disinformation, propaganda, hate, and division. He likes to help people develop immunity to bad ideas. Norman directs the Humanism Initiative at Carnegie Mellon University and is the founder of CIRCE, the Cognitive Immunology Research Collaborative.
His work has appeared in Scientific American, Psychology Today, Skeptic, Free Inquiry, and The Humanist. Norman has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, public radio, The BBC’s Naked Scientist, and The Young Turks.
A long-form conversational interview show, The Open Highway is hosted by Eric Erickson. In addition to being an award-winning film director and actor, Erickson worked as a reporter for newspapers and media outlets including the Chicago Tribune’s City News and The Roswell Daily Record, as well as freelancing for publications including the Chicago Sun-Times and other newspapers, magazines, blogs and websites. He has hosted radio shows and podcasts including The Red Viking Show, The Valhalla Lounge and Top 40 from Hell. He is also the author of several non-fiction books and the novel "Ascension" and the writer/director of the award-winning film Truth.
The Open Highway is available on Spotify, iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts and wherever people listen to their favorite podcasts.
Viking Dog Entertainment is a Los Angeles based entertainment company that produces books, films and podcasts. They also are the force behind a line of motivational apparel and raise funds for wolf rescue organizations.
Contact:
Viking Dog Entertainment
vikingdogent@gmail.com
vikingdogentertainment.com
