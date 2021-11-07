PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is Among the Finalists for the Digital Signage Awards 2022
Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, November 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With the AVENUXYS UV Digital Billboard, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is among the grand finalists of the Digital Signage Awards 2022 in the category for innovation “Technical Response to COVID-19.”
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is, thus, among the finalists with remarkable campaigns, creative executions, technical innovations and outstanding visual experiences in the world of Digital Signage and DOOH advertising.
“Being a finalist in this contest is a recognition of all the work that is developed daily in the company, by employees, partners, customers, distributors and all those involved in the development and manufacturing process of our digital and technological solutions,” says Miguel Soares, CEO and founder of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, adding that “the Digital Signage Awards are synonymous of notoriety and success in the technology and Digital Signage industry.”
Given the changes that the new coronavirus has brought to everyday life, the concerns with protection and disinfection have increased, so the use of ultraviolet radiation is increasingly an option. PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has innovated with the inclusion, in Digital Billboards, of an innovative system of automatic disinfectant protection through ultraviolet light (UV).
This safe and powerful disinfection system eliminates viruses and germs from the display of the Digital Billboard. The AVENUXYS model benefits precisely from this system. What happens in this particular model is that it features a vertical sliding bar (SLIDE2BAR), which has a system of ultraviolet rays that will pass through the monitor automatically, disinfecting the display.
The winners of the Digital Signage Awards 2022 will be announced on the evening of February 2, 2022, at the Esferic Events Center in Monjuic, Barcelona.
Take a look at https://swki.me/UKXd2MGV
Photo: https://ibb.co/6NGwRnT
The future is happening.
