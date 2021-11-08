Pass The Keys Driving Services Inc. Launches First of Its Kind, Year-Round, Designated Driver Service in Halifax, NS
Pass The Keys Driving Services Inc. will be offering safe transportation for HRM residents and their vehicles.
Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "To help fight impaired driving in HRM, we offer a convenient way to arrive home safely without the need to retrieve your vehicle the following day. Through Pass The Keys, you can schedule a driver before you go out or request one when you need a ride. Our service is unlike a taxi service in that you are driven home in your own vehicle so you don't have to worry about going back to get your car the next day," said Ivan Veselov, the founder of Pass The Keys Inc.
Veselov says they offer a convenient, affordable way to stay responsible while still enjoying one’s night out. And the service is easy to use. One can summon a designated driver by going to the passthekeys.ca website. The mileage and ride cost are automatically calculated prior to placing an order so you know exactly how much you'll be charged.
Used by company customers for occasions ranging from a date night out to a winery tour or bar crawl, Pass The Keys also offers airport runs, event services, rides home from a medical appointment, and much more. A driver from Pass The Keys can meet you at the beginning of a trail (or a river) and drive your vehicle to your destination point so you can explore all the way.
For individuals, as well as for fleet operators and dealerships, Pass The Keys also offers swift vehicle relocations within the HRM and Atlantic Provinces.
The company also says that customer safety is key. The same holds true when hiring the right drivers. They are fully screened and must have at least five years of full license driving experience. Thus, the services offered are really safe and are always conducted in a professional manner.
"Everyone working at Pass The Keys shares a common concern about the health and safety of our communities," noted Ivan Veselov. "We are hopeful that through this business venture we can help reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road while encouraging Haligonians to enjoy the abundant entertainment, nightlife, and great restaurants the city has to offer."
