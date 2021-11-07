iPOP Alumni Yin Chang Named as One of Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year
iPOP Alumni Yin Chang was selected as one of the honorees for Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year Accolade for her philanthropy work.
Los Angeles, CA, November 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IPOP Alumni Yin Chang was selected as one of the honorees for Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year awards for her philanthropy work. Yin, alongside her partner Moonlynn Tsai received the honor and feature in the latest issue of Glamour. The pair were selected because of the impact their Heart of Dinner organization has made in NYC, especially during the height of the pandemic.
Through their charitable efforts, the organization curates culturally familiar meals from local restaurants meals which are then delivered to elderly Asian Americans throughout New York. In the feature, writer Crystal Hana Kim shared the following on Yin and Moonlyn’s efforts, stating:
“What makes Heart of Dinner so special, so urgent and necessary and sustaining, is this shared understanding of family as something greater than blood ties and households and much more than a simple relationship of obligation.”
Since September 2021, Heart of Dinner has delivered 85,000 meals with no plans of slowing down. “It took a pandemic for us to realize and learn that food insecurity has been a longstanding community issue, specifically for Asians over 65 years old,” Yin explains. “We’ll be here for a while, as long as we can continue.”
It was after attending iPOP LA that Yin Chang found success in the industry. With her most notable role as Nelly Yuki in The CW’s Gossip Girl, Yin has appeared in numerous other TV series like Law and Order and Love Bites. Yin’s leading film roles include The Bling Ring and PROM.
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
Through their charitable efforts, the organization curates culturally familiar meals from local restaurants meals which are then delivered to elderly Asian Americans throughout New York. In the feature, writer Crystal Hana Kim shared the following on Yin and Moonlyn’s efforts, stating:
“What makes Heart of Dinner so special, so urgent and necessary and sustaining, is this shared understanding of family as something greater than blood ties and households and much more than a simple relationship of obligation.”
Since September 2021, Heart of Dinner has delivered 85,000 meals with no plans of slowing down. “It took a pandemic for us to realize and learn that food insecurity has been a longstanding community issue, specifically for Asians over 65 years old,” Yin explains. “We’ll be here for a while, as long as we can continue.”
It was after attending iPOP LA that Yin Chang found success in the industry. With her most notable role as Nelly Yuki in The CW’s Gossip Girl, Yin has appeared in numerous other TV series like Law and Order and Love Bites. Yin’s leading film roles include The Bling Ring and PROM.
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
Contact
iPOP! LAContact
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories