iPOP Alum Karrie Martin to Appear in Proud Family Reboot Series
iPOP Alumni Karrie Martin will appear in the upcoming Disney reboot of the popular TV series "The Proud Family."
Los Angeles, CA, November 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alum Karrie Martin is set to appear in the upcoming reboot of the hit Disney Channel series, "The Proud Family." The show will debut on Disney+ in 2022 as "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" and is currently in post-production. Karrie joins a star-studded list of guest stars for the upcoming series that includes Lizzo, Brenda Song, and Jane Lynch. In the reboot, Karrie will voice the role of College LaCienega.
The original series aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005 and remains a favorite among Disney shows. In commemoration of the show’s 20th anniversary, the new series picks up where the previous show left off. At this time, all original cast members have been confirmed to reprise their roles. This includes Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt), Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), and her grandmother Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton), among others.
Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar will serve as executive producers on the series, as they did for the original show. In addition, Jan Hirota has boarded the project as a producer with Calvin Brown Jr. as co-executive producer and story editor.
Karrie currently stars on the hit Netflix series "Gentefied." She has also appeared in Pretty Little Liars, The Arrangement, and USA’s The Purge. However, it was after attending iPOP LA that Karrie found success in Hollywood. Her next project will be producing "That Boy," which she recently bought the rights to.
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
