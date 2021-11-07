iPOP Alumni Paulina Olszynski Joins Cast of New Amazon Series "Lightyears"
iPOP Alumni Paulina Olszynski will appear in the new Amazon Series "Lightyears" alongside J.K. Simmons.
Los Angeles, CA, November 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Paulina Olszynski has joined the cast of Amazon’s new series "Lightyears." The sci-fi show, which stars J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, is a genre-bending drama from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. In the series, which is currently filming Paulina takes on the role of Katie, although little is known of her character. Holden Miller serves as writer and co-executive producer for the show.
"Lightyears" follows Franklin (Simmons) and Irene York (Spacek), a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard that inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. When an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended. Likewise, the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.
The showrunner for the series will be Daniel C. Connolly. Likewise, Connolly will also executive produce with Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen. Juan José Campanella serves as director for the show and will also executive produce the first two episodes of the series.
Pauline found success in Hollywood after attending iPOP LA. The alumni has gone on to appear in numerous hit series like NCIS and Chicago Fire. She has also starred in major films like "My Soul To Take."
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
"Lightyears" follows Franklin (Simmons) and Irene York (Spacek), a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard that inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. When an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended. Likewise, the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.
The showrunner for the series will be Daniel C. Connolly. Likewise, Connolly will also executive produce with Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen. Juan José Campanella serves as director for the show and will also executive produce the first two episodes of the series.
Pauline found success in Hollywood after attending iPOP LA. The alumni has gone on to appear in numerous hit series like NCIS and Chicago Fire. She has also starred in major films like "My Soul To Take."
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
Contact
iPOP! LAContact
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories