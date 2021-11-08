Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar Launches Now
Walled Lake, MI, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hard Seltzer Box Co. launched its first ever Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, featuring 24 craft hard seltzer brands from 24 craft brewers across the USA. The Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar is a seltzer variety pack, a countdown calendar and a party sampler gift box all in one; giving friends and families near and far a chance to connect and have some fun this holiday season over deliciously crafted hard seltzers.
“It’s so exciting to see my idea come to life,” says Shannon Long, Founder and CEO of Hard Seltzer Box Co. “Although we were far apart due to the pandemic, my whole family and I had a blast connecting through the homemade craft beer advent calendar I made my brother last year. I knew I had to share this opportunity to connect with the craft community. We work with such awesome craft brewers who helped bring their spirited seltzer brands on board and voilà... HSBCo. was born!”
The 2021 Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar features craft hard seltzers sourced from 24 of the best craft breweries across the United States. Although generally categorized as FMB (Flavored Malt Beverage), over 60% of all hard seltzer drinkers and 70% of legal age Millennial drinkers—a core demographic for hard seltzer— consider it to be in its own category. With craft beer drinkers being twice as likely to purchase hard seltzer than the average drinker, breweries are rapidly expanding their offerings into hard seltzer and seeing phenomenal growth in the space, resulting in interesting and unique flavor profiles for their audiences to enjoy. Feature flavors in the 2021 Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar include everything from Cucumber Lime and Watermelon Yuzu Mojito to Orange n’ Cream and Peppermint Bark.
Hand-selected by their panel of Taste Bud taste-testers, each flavor is sampled and approved by real, experienced hard seltzer drinkers through a refreshingly unscientific vetting process. If they love it, they box it. The brand will be accepting applications to become a Taste Bud again on their website this spring.
The box itself provides fun, interactive ways to connect with the brand’s craft brewing community as well as with the purchasers’ friends and family, offering up unique content on the backside of each pull tab and a QR code linking to Instagram where followers can join in on the daily seltzer conversation throughout the entire countdown to Christmas. The box sleeve even doubles as a decorative background for users to stage Instagram-worthy seltzer photos to share.
The 2021 Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar retails for $124.99 and is now available to order online at https://shop.hardseltzerboxco.com. It ships for free directly to consumers 21 or older in 42 states, arriving mid to late November. For more information, visit https://hardseltzerboxco.com/.
About Hard Seltzer Box Co.
What started as a homemade family gift has developed into a full-fledged business model. The Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar is the first of many curated hard seltzer offerings planned to launch seasonally starting in Spring 2022, designed to expose HSBCo.’s growing global community to superior craft hard seltzers through their curated boxes. Hard Seltzer Box Co. is the fourth successful company led by Founder and CEO, Shannon Long. Ms. Long is no rookie to the craft beer space. She also owns and operates Brew Export, LLC, based in Michigan and Brew Export UK Limited, based in Scotland, where she partners with over 150 US breweries to export their products overseas. In 2018, she won a Michigan Emmy for co-producing and starring in the 20- episode series Pure Brews America. She was also recently recognized as a Crain’s Detroit Business 20 in their Twenties Honoree.
Shannon Long
248-891-1030
https://shop.hardseltzerboxco.com
