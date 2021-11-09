Mashman Ventures' Founder Publishes His First Book as a Client Value Add
On November 1st, 2021 Mashman Ventures' founder Isaac Mashman published his first book "Personal Branding: A Manifesto on Fame and Influence." A 55-page work, his plans are to use it as a free value add for all future clients of the company.
On November 1st, 2021 Mashman Ventures' founder Isaac Mashman published his first book "Personal Branding: A Manifesto on Fame and Influence." A 55-page work, his plans are to use it as a free value add for all future clients of the company.
When asked about the publication, Mashman stated, "I wanted to write something that could stand the test of time. Today there are so many books that are written by ghostwriters, you can never tell who wrote what and if what was written, the 'author' actually aligns with. This work contains concepts that I know will be applicable a century from now, and based on early readers, they believe the same. I'm truly ecstatic about bringing this to market."
Isaac over the last several years has mentioned on multiple occasions his desire to write a book, and now not only is he helping those who may be unable to work with Mashman Ventures at this present time, but is also increasing the value of every proposition.
Personal Branding: A Manifesto on Fame and Influence breaks down the idea of personal branding in an untypical way, emphasizing the importance and power it holds. Through the mention of both old and new world examples, Isaac takes the reader through a training that he usually only goes into detail on with his clientele.
