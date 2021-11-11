Wisdom’s Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM Will Focus on Reinventing CX Strategies in the Post-Pandemic World

Wisdom will welcome experts and thought leaders from renowned organisations for exhaustive discussions on streamlining customer experience in today’s hyper-connected, sensitive, and competitive Latin American market. The event will be held on 23 and 24 November 2021 virtually, focusing on how to use the right digital technologies and channels to establish distinguished experiences.