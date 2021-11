Wisdom’s Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM Will Focus on Reinventing CX Strategies in the Post-Pandemic World

London, United Kingdom, November 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The event will provide an excellent platform to the professionals and brands for gaining a deeper understanding of the CX strategies and models that boost customer loyalty and business revenue. Discussions with experts will also revolve around how the pandemic has impacted the CX and how the successful companies in the LATAM region have evolved their strategies to make a positive impact.The event will feature interactive sessions, insightful panel discussions, informative presentations, and successful case studies to help organisations bridge the gap between customer expectations and services and, thereby, gain a competitive edge in the market.The two-day event will count on 4 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from leading organisations including Clientrika, LinkedIn, PicPay, Nissan South America, OLX Autos Colombia, Ernst and Young, Electrolux, Vivo, Avianca, C&A Brasil, and many more.Key Topics:Customer experience value chain analysisPenetration and growth prospect mappingSocial impact of CXActionable insight-driven journey mapsSignificance of brand power in customer experienceCCAAS (Contact Center as a Service) – contact center evolution/innovationDesign human behaviourExperience leadership and implementationUX development at scale: Surveys, Analytics and Online TestingExploring ways to adapt the employee experience in the future of work and understanding how it will align with superb customer experienceIncorporating CX in the post-pandemic worldRising adoption of CXM platforms to decrease customer churn rates to aid market growthThe Digital Customer Experience Series – LATAM will be crucial for brands that have been impacted by the global shift in the consumer demands post-pandemic and also for those that are looking for actionable insights to make their CX models more impressive. The event is sponsored by Acquia, Kenwin, and binds.co. For more information, please visit the official website at digital-customer-experience-latam.com.